Canadiens’ Hutson Named Calder Memorial Trophy Finalist

First-year Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson got named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie, on Monday. Despite being a defenseman, Hutson led all rookies in overall scoring with 66 points (60 assists) in 82 games. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (25 goals, 63 points in 70 games) and Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (29-16-8, 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage) joined Hutson as the two other finalists.

Hutson Enjoys Record-Setting Season for Canadiens

The admittedly unsurprising Calder nod is just the latest accomplishment for Hutson in a season defined by outstanding play and distinctions. Of most historical significance, Hutson tied Larry Murphy (1980-81 with the Los Angeles Kings) for the most assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

It doesn’t factor into the voting, which takes place at the conclusion of the regular season by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. However, Hutson later passed ex-Canadiens defenseman Chris Chelios for the most assists by a rookie defenseman in a regular season and playoffs in the team’s first-round defeat to the Washington Capitals. His new NHL record now stands at 65.

Related: Canadiens Clinch Playoff Spot as Hutson Ties Assist Record

Hutson also passed Chelios as the Canadiens rookie defenseman with the most points (64 in 1984-85). Hutson also passed him for the longest points streak by a rookie Habs defenseman (six). Hutson hit seven on Dec. 9, 2024 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks. He stretched a separate scoring streak to nine games in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 21 to set a new high-water mark.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Having scored assists in each of those games, he tied the longest assists streak for a rookie defenseman in NHL history (Shayne Gostisbehere; 2015-16) and the longest assists streak for a (not-just-rookie) defenseman in team history with Andrei Markov (2008-09).

Ex-Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden was the last Habs rookie to win the award in 1972 (notably after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1971). Moritz Seider, of the Detroit Red Wings, was the last defenseman to win the award, in 2022. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar preceded him after scoring 50 points (57 games) in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Of note, Hutson, who was selected at No. 62 in 2022, is 21 compared to the soon-to-be 19-year-old Celebrini, who went first overall last year. Wolf, a seventh-round pick in 2019, is 24. Players are eligible as long as they are less than 26 to start their rookie season.