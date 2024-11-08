Canadiens’ Kapanen Returning to SHL a Part of Team’s Development Approach

The Montreal Canadiens continue their slide, which will lead to some minor roster changes, usually via call-ups. In this case, the roster move decided upon was returning Oliver Kapanen to his Swedish Hockey League (SHL) club Timra IK.

Les Canadiens ont prêté l'attaquant Oliver Kapanen au Timrå IK dans la SHL et ont rappelé l'attaquant Lucas Condotta du Rocket de Laval. De plus, l'attaquant Jacob Perreault a été assigné au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned forward Oliver Kapanen to Timrå IK in the SHL… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2024

Regardless of the decision made by general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, Kapanen was going to burn a year off of his entry-level contract (ELC) this season no matter what. So, deciding to send him down was not impacted by contract status, but solely about what was best to develop the player. While this move may be seen as a disappointment for the player, it has a larger meaning to the Canadiens’ player development.

Kapanen Earned Canadiens Start

By any advanced stat, Kapanen’s numbers look bad. He was a player that looked out of his element, which, as a rookie, wasn’t unexpected. But using the eye test, he wasn’t far away from being a capable NHL player who can be relied upon to play a regular shift. He did show flashes of brilliance during his 12-game stint this season. However, his usage as a fourth liner was not ideal for a skilled player, even a two-way forward such as Kapanen.

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s not hard to argue that the young Finnish forward will benefit far more by playing top-six minutes and being used in every situation in the SHL than he would be playing on a fourth line in a league that is still half a step too quick for him. Something Kapanen understands, likely after a productive meeting with Canadiens management and coaching staff.

“It feels good to return, it has been a useful and good trip for me in Montreal. Now I look forward to coming home and contributing to the team and continuing my development in Timra.” – Oliver Kapanen on the Timra IK team site

It should also be noted his father is the general manager for Timra IK, which essentially ensures Kapanen will be used in a situation that’s conducive to producing. Additionally, playing on their top line should lead to a little more stability when it comes to building chemistry with linemates, as opposed to the rotating cast of players that comes with playing on the fourth line.

Canadiens’ Player Development

If the Canadiens were actually in the mix for the playoffs, they could have found a way for Kapanen to be kept with the club. He earned his roster spot, then he also earned some time in the top six, on the penalty kill and the power play. He did have good defensive positioning, solid offensive skills and an ability to play well in the cycle, all skills that could benefit the Canadiens. Most of all, he is a center, and Montreal is desperately short of centers (Jake Evans is currently the second-line center), and that had to have caused some hesitation in making this decision.

After an impressive training camp and preseason performances, Kapanen proved he deserved to start the season in Montreal. While he is being sent back to Europe, this does have some benefit for the Canadiens, and for their prospects. First, it shows the young players that if they perform well, and compete, they can earn a spot on the roster above older, more veteran players or prospects. The decision to return him also shows that their time with the club is a daily audition and that if they can’t compete to the expectation of the individual player, management will be honest with them, and provide them the best path to becoming a regular NHL player.

What fans got to witness was an intelligent player who gained experience in the day-to-day business of being an NHLer. He got to see the pace, physicality and skill required to not just play, but impact the game. That experience, and likely the advice given to him in his exit interview, will help him to develop those necessary skills when he goes to Timra.

As it stands now, Kapanen is projected as a solid bottom-six forward who can play center or the wing, who can play up and down the lineup when needs dictate it, and who will accept his role for the betterment of his team. Canadiens fans may remember Artturi Lehkonen as a player similar to that description. While they play with a similar drive and compete level, are both two-way forwards, from Finland, and developed in Europe, they aren’t the same type of player. But that doesn’t mean that Kapanen can’t return to being that Swiss Army knife type of player that every successful team needs.

Now Kapanen has the opportunity to return and play on the team that his father is the GM of, where he will have a support system that is in direct contact with GM Kent Hughes. This will allow him to build up his confidence, but also time to build some strength, and work on specific skills such as edge work, or shooting.

Trickle-Down Effect for Canadiens Prospects

There is a trickle-down effect for the organization. This decision was made in the best interest of the player, but it also opens up a roster spot that must be filled. While it is obvious that the Canadiens’ biggest need is depth scoring, there is also a need for some size and grit in the bottom six. Because of the latter, they chose to call up Laval Rocket’s captain, Lucas Condotta, and not Joshua Roy.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hughes continues to look at the needs of the prospects as part of his long-term plan instead of trying to patch the holes the team has today. Roy, who has seven goals in nine games played with Laval of the American Hockey League (AHL), is on pace to score 56 goals this season. For now, he is better served being the go-to offensive player in the AHL instead of struggling to earn a top-six NHL role. In this way, he can continue to develop. Condotta provides the needs in the bottom six, but also isn’t seen as a potential future piece and because of that is better suited for the on-and-off use that comes with being a 12th or 13th forward.

While these decisions may feel like a setback for some fans, it does point to the rebuild plan Hughes has put into place. He continues to focus on player development and not trying to force pieces into place in a desperate attempt to limp into a playoff spot. Instead, by placing the needs of the players first, he is helping to develop the future depth necessary for when the club is finally ready to truly compete for more than just a playoff spot.