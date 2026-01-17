Canadiens’ Lane Hutson Reaches 100 Career Assists

Lane Hutson continues to rewrite the record books, and on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, the Montreal Canadiens’ young defenseman reached yet another remarkable milestone. With a pass that set up Ivan Demidov’s goal, Hutson registered the 100th assist of his NHL career. Hutson reached 100 assists in just 132 games, making him the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to hit the mark, trailing only Sergei Zubov, who did it in 127 games.

In Canadiens history, only Buddy O’Connor reached the milestone faster, doing so in 129 games. When you find yourself mentioned alongside names like Zubov and O’Connor, it speaks volumes about the pace at which Hutson is producing and the rare offensive talent he possesses. For a defenseman still early in his career, this achievement is not just impressive, it’s historic.

A Milestone That Tells a Bigger Story

What makes Hutson’s 100-assist milestone even more remarkable is the way he’s done it. Hutson drives offense. He controls play from the back end, dictates tempo on the power play, and consistently creates high-danger chances with his vision and hockey IQ.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson celebrates his empty net goal with center Phillip Danault and defenseman Alexandre Carrier against the Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Defensemen often take years to fully adjust to the NHL game, especially undersized ones who rely more on skill than physicality. Hutson skipped that adjustment period almost entirely. From his first NHL games, it was clear that his processing speed, edge work, and confidence with the puck would translate immediately. Reaching 100 assists in 132 games confirms that this isn’t a hot streak, it’s who he is as a player.

The Start of a Truly Promising Career

Hutson’s rapid climb to elite production levels feels even more impressive when you consider what he’s already accomplished. He dropped all the way to 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. After a sensational rookie season, he was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2024–25, an honor that validated everything the Canadiens believed when they drafted him. Since then, rather than plateauing, Hutson has taken another step forward.

His game continues to evolve. He’s more composed defensively, better at managing risk, and increasingly comfortable playing heavy minutes against top competition. That level of trust is rare for a young defenseman, especially one whose game is built around creativity and puck movement.

Most importantly, Hutson looks like a player who is still scratching the surface. His confidence grows every month, and his reads with the puck are becoming even quicker. For the Canadiens, that’s an exciting thought.

A Strong Season Among the NHL’s Best

Statistically, Hutson’s current season has been nothing short of outstanding. Through 48 games, he has recorded 47 points, putting him among the league’s most productive defensemen. He currently sits first among NHL defensemen in assists with 39, tied with Cale Makar, an elite benchmark by any standard. Doing this in only his second full NHL season underscores just how special his trajectory is.

For a Canadiens team still building toward sustained contention, having a defenseman who can drive offense at this level is invaluable. Hutson isn’t just producing, he’s shaping games.

A Cornerstone for the Canadiens’ Future

Reaching 100 career assists at such an early stage is more than a personal milestone; it’s a statement about what Hutson represents for the Canadiens. He is a cornerstone player, someone the organization can build around for years to come. His presence on the blue line gives Montreal an offensive engine from the back end, something every modern contender needs.

If this is what Hutson looks like at 132 games into his career, it’s hard not to imagine how high the ceiling truly is. With his vision, work ethic, and growing maturity, this milestone feels less like a peak and more like a checkpoint on a much longer journey.

Hutson’s 100th assist wasn’t just another stat; it was a reminder that the Canadiens have something special, and that the future on the blue line is in very good hands.