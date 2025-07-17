Canadiens’ New Additions Will Fuel Internal Competition

Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens have made a few groundbreaking trades this offseason and quietly addressed a crucial need that separates playoff teams from those watching in spring: depth. By adding Joe Veleno, Zachary Bolduc, Sammy Blais, Kaapo Kähkönen, and, of course, Noah Dobson, the Canadiens didn’t just improve on paper – they’ve ignited something that’s been missing for a while: internal competition.

While many will focus on what each addition will bring to the team, the bigger story might be how these moves will shape the environment heading into training camp. It’s no longer about filling roster holes. It’s about earning your spot, and it’s exactly what this team needs right now.

Canadiens’ Internal Competition

For a team looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season, there’s nothing more valuable than building a culture where jobs aren’t handed out, they’re earned. Right now, we’re looking at a very real fight for roster spots in nearly every area of the ice.

Starting with the forward group, Montreal recently added a versatile centre who can fill a bottom-six role in Veleno. Most importantly, he’s left-handed. Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Jake Evans are all right-handed. But Veleno’s arrival doesn’t come with a guaranteed spot. Instead, it turns up the pressure on players like Blais, Oliver Kapanen, and maybe younger players like Joshua Roy and Owen Beck, who continue to rise up the depth chart.

Joe Veleno, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Depending on how the lineup shakes out, there may only be one or two forward spots up for grabs, and five or six players fighting for them, which will force every player to bring it from Day 1 of training camp. Veleno, for example, might have more NHL experience than Roy or Beck, but he’s not untouchable, and competition like this sharpens everyone.

Then there’s Bolduc, who isn’t fighting for a bottom-six role. He’s looking for a top-six spot. He’s a young forward with offensive upside who will push someone like Alex Newhook or Patrik Laine for more minutes. If the chemistry’s not there or someone underperforms, Bolduc could very likely slide up the lineup.

On defence, the acquisition of Dobson will have an even bigger ripple effect. His presence gives the Habs a legit top-pairing right-handed defenseman, which the team has lacked, but it also shifts the entire depth chart downward. That leaves Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and even potentially David Reinbacher battling for those final minutes on the third pair.

In goal, it’s a similar story. After trading Cayden Primeau to the Carolina Hurricanes, it looked like Jakub Dobes was going to enter training camp as the clear-cut backup behind Samuel Montembeault. Then came Kaapo Kähkönen, who was signed to a one-year, $1.15 million deal on July 1. The 28-year-old has over 100 games of NHL experience and won’t be coming to hold a clipboard. He’s here to push for that backup job, and he could win it.

For Dobes, that’s both a challenge and a gift. If he wants to stick in the NHL this season, he’ll have to prove it from camp onward. If he struggles, Kähkönen’s presence allows the team to make a move without rushing the young Czech goaltender. Again, it’s about having options, and the Canadiens suddenly have more than they did just a few months ago.

Importance of Canadiens’ Depth

When the grind of an 82-game season hits, a team’s depth will often determine how far they can go. Last year’s Canadiens squad battled hard and overachieved in many ways, but they also ran out of steam. When injuries hit, the drop-off between the starters and the replacements was steep. This season, that gap has narrowed significantly.

Adding players like Blais, Veleno, and a full season of Kapanen to the bottom six gives Montreal multiple options. They’re no longer relying on call-ups from the Laval Rocket to stabilize the fourth line. They’re picking from a pool of players with experience. If a player like Roy or Beck forces the door open? Even better. That’s when depth becomes dangerous, in the best way.

The Habs’ defence is in a similar spot. Gone are the days when one injury sent chaos through the blue line. Between Dobson, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Struble, Xhekaj, and potentially Reinbacher, Montreal now has a blend of puck-movers, physical players, and young upside. There’s finally enough depth to juggle pairings depending on matchups, injuries, or performance.

It’s also never been more important to have a reliable tandem in net. Montembeault has earned the starter’s job, but behind him, Kähkönen and Dobes give the team a legitimate battle. If one of them goes down or struggles, the other can step in with confidence. That wasn’t the case just a season ago.

It’s also worth mentioning what solid depth adds to a locker room. It creates accountability. Players know there’s someone behind them ready to take their job if they take their foot off the gas. That’s the kind of environment that breeds growth. For a young team trying to establish a winning culture, that might be crucial.

By shoring up their forward group, adding a top-pairing defenseman, and bringing in competition in net, Montreal has created an environment that demands performance. Veleno is just the latest piece in a puzzle that now includes real decisions and real battles. That’s exactly what they should want heading into a season where expectations are quietly starting to grow.

Because if there’s one thing the Canadiens learned last season, it’s this: injuries will happen, so will slumps, and prospects will hit walls. But with depth, and if that depth is fighting to prove itself every night, they are giving themselves a real shot to surprise people.