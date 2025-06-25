Canadiens are a Perfect Trade Destination for Rasmus Andersson

The Montreal Canadiens are heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft weekend with several needs to be filled for the roster to improve with the knowledge that expectations for the 2025-26 season will be higher than they’ve ever had since the rebuild began only three years ago.

General Manager (GM) Kent Hughes will need to take advantage of the desire for change that many of his rival GMs have so as to fill those needs via trade. With only days remaining before the draft, Hughes will need to be active to take advantage of his draft picks if he hopes to fill needs via trade.

Canadiens’ Roster Has Holes

There’s going to be a focus on internal growth. Hughes is still unsure if the players they’re developing will be able to fill all of the roles on the team, which means he will need to make difficult decisions and find players who can. But that doesn’t happen in one offseason. Montreal has a highly-competitive American Hockey League (AHL) team in the Laval Rocket that is a legitimate Calder Cup contender, filled with several of their top prospects.

The longer a Rocket playoff run lasts, the better, as it can give Hughes more time to assess his prospects. It also give those prospects such as David Reinbacher more playing time to develop, something the young defender admits he desperately needs.

The hope would be to see some of those young players graduate to the NHL as soon as next season. But hope isn’t going to help fill needs. Will Reinbacher graduate this coming season? Will Logan Mailloux? Maybe one can, but not both. Even if both could, that would leave two thirds of the right side of the blue line with two very raw rookies that will be targeted by opposition offences on a nightly basis. With David Savard’s retirement, the need for a veteran defenceman is great.

Canadiens on the Hunt

The good news for Hughes is that the Calgary Flames and Rasmus Andersson look as though they will be looking to mutually part ways, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts column: “On Rasmus Andersson: The feeling across the league is that the talented defenseman is ready for something new. I believe the Flames are willing, but only when they get what they want. There’s significant interest, which helps.” The 28-year-old right-shot is entering the final season of his deal with a $4.5 million cap hit. According to an RG.org source, Calgary is listening to other clubs and exploring their options. That same source said that Montreal is among the teams actively looking into acquiring hm.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder has seen his production slide since having a career-high 50 points in 2021-22. This season, he recorded 11 goals and 31 points in 81 games. On a more offensively-capable team, his production could increase, especially as he is capable of playing nearly 24 minutes per night and in all situations. His penalty-killing experience would be a welcomed addition to Montreal who needs someone to fill Savard’s role on special teams.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With such a young team, especially on the blue line, a veteran’s influence is crucial. The Swedish blue liner isn’t a physical presence as Savard was and lacks the playoff experience (a Stanley Cup ring) Savard had, yet he does hold leadership qualities as demonstrated by his role as an alternate captain in Calgary. However, Andersson fits the age range of the current core group. He is also a very skilled shot blocker who has far more mobility, which is a better fit with the Canadiens’ style of game. Defensively, Andersson is highly capable, using his hockey IQ, mobility, and strong core to position himself and leverage his strengths to win most puck battles in his own zone.

Canadiens’ Bill Comes Due

Andersson is a fit for Montreal on the ice, but is it possible to make the deal and does Hughes have what it takes? Hint, he does. The end cost comes down to the contract. Andersson is in the final year of his deal, and is looking for a raise and something long term on his next contract. Even as a one-year rental he holds a good trade value for Calgary. However, for those interested in signing a long-term deal, or willing to do a sign-and-trade, that return increases. Fans should be expecting prospects and/or numerous draft picks to be the return if and when the right-shot defenceman is shipped out of town.

Calgary does have needs for young left-shot defencemen, depth scoring prospects, and draft picks, all of which Montreal has in abundance. Left-handed defenders such as Jayden Struble, Adam Engstom, even Arber Xhekaj, are all NHL-ready defenders. Calgary’s 2025 first-round pick that Montreal got in return for taking on Sean Monahan’s contract is a likely chip. If Xhekaj is the demand along with that pick (even with a new contract) that may be enough. If it isn’t, an additional prospect who could make the jump to the NHL next season, such as Joshua Roy, could sweeten the pot.

Montreal’s need to improve for next season is strong. Hughes may not admit that the playoffs are his goal, but even if they aren’t, seeing the team slide back down the standings would not help the growing culture. The Canadiens have the assets, the cap space, and the need. All that remains is for Hughes to convince Flames GM Craig Conroy that his offer is the best one available.