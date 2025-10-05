Canucks Assign Mancini & Willander to the AHL; Cootes Makes the Team

On Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks continued to finalize their 2025-26 opening night roster by assigning defencemen Victor Mancini and Tom Willander to the American Hockey League (AHL). It was expected that Willander would be assigned, but given Mancini’s performance in the preseason, where he stood out with two goals, it was surprising to see him get sent down.

Related: Braeden Cootes Is Forcing His Way Into the Canucks’ Future

Willander was selected 11th overall by the Canucks in the 2023 Draft and will be making his pro debut this season after two years with Boston University. He looked okay in the preseason, but clearly needs to work on his game before making it as a full-time NHL defenceman. He will get a lot of ice time under head coach Manny Malhotra, likely in the top four with Mancini.

Victor Mancini, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

While Mancini probably deserved to make the team, he was a victim of his contract. Since he could be sent down freely, the Canucks could keep players like Arshdeep Bains and Linus Karlsson, who need to clear waivers to be sent to the AHL.

With Mancini and Willander heading to Abbotsford, the Canucks appear to have their 23-man opening night roster. That means rookie Braeden Cootes has made the team as an 18-year-old, the first Canuck to do so since Petr Nedved in 1990.

Forwards (14)

Jake DeBrusk – Elias Pettersson – Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains – Filip Chytil – Conor Garland

Evander Kane – Braeden Cootes – Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O’Connor – Teddy Blueger – Kiefer Sherwood

Aatu Raty – Linus Karlsson



Defence (7)

Quinn Hughes – Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson – Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort – Elias Pettersson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Goaltenders (2)

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Injured (3)

Nils Höglander

Guillaume Brisebois

Jett Woo