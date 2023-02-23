Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Demko, Raty & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Minnesota Wild are attempting to make room to acquire Brock Boeser. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings are considering a Thatcher Demko trade. Also, Luke Schenn has returned to Vancouver and will not appear in a game until a trade is complete or the deadline passes. Lastly, the Canucks have recalled Aatu Raty to the main roster.

Wild Trying to Move Pieces for Boeser Trade

The Canucks gave Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, permission to speak to other teams about a potential trade involving the forward. The Wild emerged as one of the teams interested in adding the forward. Hankinson commented on the situation with the Wild as he has been in contact with their general manager Bill Guerin (from ‘Wild trade tracker: Brock Boeser’s agent working to facilitate a homecoming,’ The Athletic, February 22, 2023).

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“They’re trying to move some things around, potentially,” Hankinson said. “More importantly, maybe are they on the inside (of the playoffs)? They obviously had a big win last night. There’s 82 games, you don’t think one win would be so important. But where are they sitting? Does Billy want to add? Or could he be a potential seller?”

Boeser would love to return home and play for the Wild. Hankinson believes Boeser will fit in on a line with Matt Boldy. The Wild have pieces they want to move in Jordan Greenway and Matt Dumba. Greenway has two additional years with a cap hit of $3 million, while Dumba is in the final year of his deal with a $6 million cap hit. Hankinson believes despite a tough season scoring-wise, Boeser will be a great fit for the Wild.

Related: Canucks Getting Calls on J.T. Miller: 3 Potential Trade Destinations

Latest News & Highlights

“There’d have to be a lot of salary retained by Vancouver, and I don’t think that’s something they’re too excited to do, because they just signed Brock Boeser,” Hankinson said. “Billy would have to have them eat a big, big chunk of that $6.65 (million) to fit him in next year and the year after, because that’s when the cap gets really tight for the Wild.”

Meanwhile, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Washington Capitals are a team he has received mixed messages on. The organization might have an interest in trading for Boeser.

Kings Considering Demko Trade

The Canucks have received trade calls for Demko as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. Friedman reported the Kings are interested in adding a left-shot defender and are trying to find a long-term solution in goal.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“The other question is what they’re thinking in goal. At times, it’s sounded like they may wait until summer to address the long-term fit,” Friedman said. “I believe they’re going to consider Thatcher Demko, but that may not be possible before the deadline.”

At 27 years old, the potential return for Demko could be impressive in a trade with the Kings, especially if he returns from his groin injury and plays great. The Kings have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, and the Canucks could look to add a top prospect in return and additional valuable pieces.

Schenn Sitting Out

Schenn was scratched for Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators and flew back to Vancouver. He will be held out of the lineup until the Canucks trade him or the deadline passes.

“Schenn was scheduled to return home, out of the lineup until dealt. As of Tuesday night, I’m not convinced the team is finalized, but I do think after a quiet few days, talks around him intensified to the point where there was a feeling it would happen,” Fredman said.” If Vancouver didn’t get at least a third, they weren’t going to do it.”

Rick Dhaliwal noted the Pittsburgh Penguins might be interested in adding Schenn for some toughness. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are interested in the defenceman, while the Calgary Flames are out due to the asking price. Dhaliwal added the Canucks and Schenn haven’t had any contract extension talks heading into the trade deadline.

Canucks Recall Raty

On Wednesday, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced the organization assigned Phillip Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford in the American Hockey League while they recalled Aatu Raty and Guillaume Brisebois.

Raty is the key name from this news. The Canucks acquired the forward in the Bo Horvat trade from the New York Islanders, along with Anthony Beauvillier and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. He became their top prospect in the organization after the trade. Raty has appeared in eight games, but he believes he has played horribly. This will be a good opportunity to get a first look at a piece the club received in the trade for their captain.