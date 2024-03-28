Canucks News & Rumors: Demko, Joshua, Lekkerimaki & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization placed goaltender Thatcher Demko on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Also, Dakota Joshua returned to practice. Additionally, Jonathan Lekkerimaki joined the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Demko Placed on LTIR, Bains Called Up

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced the organization placed Demko on LTIR retroactively. Additionally, the organization recalled Arshdeep Bains from Abbotsford. Demko suffered a knee injury in the club’s 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rick Dhaliwal added the goaltender can’t play until April 6, which was the original timeline for his recovery. Additionally, the plan for the Canucks is to give Demko two to three games before the playoffs. Demko was in the running for the Vezina Trophy this season. He had a 34-13-2 record, a 2.47 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, and five shutouts through 49 starts.

Meanwhile, calling up Bains is due to Elias Lindholm’s injury. His injury is either his hand or his wrist, but the Canucks are trying to figure it out. Meanwhile, Bains will get his second look on the main roster. He previously played five games with Vancouver.

Joshua Returns to Practice

In other injury news, Joshua returned to practice on March 27. The forward has been out with a hand injury since the Canucks 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, in a game he registered a goal and posted three points.

During practice, Joshua skated alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. However, there is no confirmation on when the forward will return to the lineup, but he is close. Joshua said he will see how he is feeling in the morning before the Canucks March 28 game against the Dallas Stars. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the club will wait 24 hours before deciding on whether he plays or not.

Joshua is in the midst of a career season. The pending unrestricted free agent has 13 goals and posted 26 points in 53 games. When he returns, it seems he’ll get a top-six role, which he deserves and the Canucks could use his size and skill in that role.

Lekkerimaki in the AHL

Canucks 2022 first-round draft pick Lekkerimaki joined the Canucks AHL club in Abbotsford this week. The forward is hoping to practice with the club and potentially play a few games before taking off to play in the World Championships for Sweden.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It would be awesome, it’s always been a dream to play for the national team,” said Lekkerimäki. “It is a challenge. Everyone is better, [they are] at higher speed and [have] bigger guys. So, it would be challenging, of course, but we will have to see what happens.”

The forward added he is excited about his upcoming time in North America, and it is his dream to play in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Canucks thought it was best for the forward to prepare for the tournament in Abbotsford.

“We are happy to have a chance to work more closely with Jonathan over the next little while,” Allvin said. “(Abbotsford head coach) Jeremy Colliton and his staff as well as our development team have done a great job in helping our players the past couple of seasons.

“We have seen a number of guys including Nils Höglander, Vasily Podkolzin, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains benefit from spending time in the AHL and developing their skillset. Over the next few weeks, Jonathan has a great opportunity to learn more about the North American game and our organization.”

Lekkerimaki will likely play in North America next season. The forward bounced back this season in the Swedish Hockey League with Orbero HK, scoring 19 goals and posting 31 points in 46 games. He also impressed the 2024 World Junior Championships, winning silver and being named the MVP of the tournament thanks to his eight goals and 15 points through 12 games.