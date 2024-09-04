Canucks News & Rumors: Demko, Lankinen, Silovs & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, an update is provided on Thatcher Demko‘s health. Additionally, the Canucks continue to target goalie Kevin Lankinen. Also, Arturs Silovs is dealing with an injury.

CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reported there is a sign that Demko is making progress on his injury recovery. Dhaliwal reported Demko will be back skating and working out on the ice on Sept. 3. Dhaliwal previously reported the goaltender suffered a setback in his rehab, and his status for training camp and pre-season was questionable. Sportsnet’s Ian MacIntyre said the Canucks are not setting any pre-season dates for the 28-year-old but want him to continue improving.

Demko first suffered a knee injury in March before returning for Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He injured his knee once again in Game 1 and missed the remainder of the playoffs, but the Canucks expected he would return if the club made it to the third round of the postseason.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks biggest worry was Demko’s health. The netminder was a Vezina Trophy nominee and had a good shot at winning the award before his injury. With Demko returning to the ice and working out, the Canucks should have their netminder at some point in October, at least.

Canucks Made Contract Offer to Lankinen

With Demko’s knee rehab in question, the Canucks reached out to Lankinen. Although there is good news on the club’s starter, they are still interested in adding the unrestricted free agent (UFA) netminder.

“Canucks continue to pursue UFA goaltender Kevin Lankinen. The club has made Lankinen an offer, but it’s not good enough to get a deal done right now. But the pursuit of Lankinen continues, we’ll see where that ends up.”

The Canucks are looking for insurance in case one of their top two goalies gets hurt. Lankinen is a good fit as he has played four NHL seasons as a backup with the Chicago Blackhawks and Predators. He started 101 games with a 45-43-12 record, a 3.07 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.

The organization is also interested in NHL veteran Antti Raanta. He has played 11 NHL seasons, starting 251 games and posting a 251-139-80 record. He also has a career GAA of 2.48, an SV% of .915 and 20 shutouts. Regardless of who the Canucks sign, both goaltenders will provide the veteran insurance the club is hoping for.

Silovs Knee Injury

Dhaliwal provided an update on Silovs. The goaltender was held off of Latvia’s Olympic qualifying roster due to injury.

“Arturs Silovs is dealing with inflammation in his knee, although it’s not expected that it’s a serious injury. Silovs left Latvia today and he should arrive in Vancouver soon and get checked out by the Canucks doctors.”

Silovs had an impressive playoff run for the Canucks and placed himself as the top choice to backup Demko this season.

Along with the injury update on Silovs, he and Teddy Blueger are likely headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics for Latvia. The team secured their spot by defeating France 5-2 in their final game of the 2024 Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Canucks Announce Training Camp Ticket Prices

Canucks’ 2024 Training Camp tickets went on sale on Sept. 4. Training camp starts on Sept. 19 until Sept. 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The club will announce the roster and more information for the camp in the next few days. The Canucks will also have the Young Stars Classic from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

There will be a few storylines to follow in training camp for the club. Demko and Silovs’ health will be monitored to see where both goalies are in their recovery. Also, young players such as Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Tom Willander and defenceman Elias Pettersson are prospects to watch for.