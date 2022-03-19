Canucks News & Rumors: Garland, Pearson, Boeser & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors. With a few days remaining before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, the Canucks have a few players who could be moved before the 3 P.M. EST deadline. Conor Garland has gained interest from teams across the NHL, including the Los Angeles Kings. Additionally, the organization has discussed a potential trade involving Tanner Pearson. Also, an update on J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser and their trade status.

Kings Interested in Garland

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted the Kings are interested in forward Garland. Rick Dhaliwal adds the Canucks are looking for a young right-shot defender, but Alex Turcotte could be a player the organization wants from L.A.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks’ front office is attempting to clear up cap space, and Garland is on a good enough contract to be traded. The club traded for the forward this past offseason, acquiring him from the Arizona Coyotes, and signed him to a five-year, $24.750 million deal. He’s scored 14 goals and posted 32 points in 57 games this year. The Kings are searching for a top-six winger, and Garland could be the player they’ve been looking for.

Meanwhile, the Canucks could either receive Alex Turcotte or a young right-shot defenceman, which they’ve been looking to add. The Kings drafted Turcotte with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound centre has played in eight NHL games this season with the team, posting zero points. He spent the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League, playing 32 games with the Ontario Reign and scoring six goals and posting 21 points in 32 games. He is currently out with an injury. As for a defenceman the Canucks could add from the Kings, the club has a few options. THW’s Matthew Zator listed Brock Faber, Sean Durzi and Helge Grans as potential trade targets for the team.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reports the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils have checked in on Garland as well. Considering the Chicago Blackhawks were able to acquire two first-round picks and a few other assets for Brandon Hagel, the Canucks could see a nice return for Garland.

Canucks Discussing Pearson Trade

Pagnotta reported the Canucks are discussing a potential Pearson trade. The organization extended the forward to a three-year deal with an annual average value (AAV) of $3.250 million last season. He is in the first year of the deal and has a no-trade clause. Therefore, he gets the final call on where he is traded.

Pearson has posted 13 goals and 31 points in 58 games with the Canucks this season. Trading Pearson’s $3.250 million to a contending team for a mid-round draft pick would be a big win for Jim Rutherford and Patrick Allvin.

Friedman also reported on the other two top-six wingers who’ve drawn interest from NHL teams. He notes it is now unlikely Miller is traded, and the Boeser situation is complicated.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks haven’t been interested in trading Miller for some time, despite the interest in the forward from teams around the league. He has proven to be their best forward this season, leading the club in goals (24) and points (73) through 60 games. However, if the Canucks decide to extend Miller, he could earn an eight-year contract, with an AAV north of $8 million.

As for Boeser, his situation has become complicated due to this contract. He is slated to be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $7.5 million, which the Canucks are unsure he is worth. Additionally, teams across the NHL are aware of Boeser’s contract situation, which is a reason some clubs may be shying away from adding him.

Motte Likely to Be Trade, Schenn Value Rising, No Interested in Halak

Friedman also discussed Tyler Motte, Luke Schenn, and Jaroslav Halak. He noted it is likely Motte is traded, which should result in the Canucks acquiring either a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick. New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals showed interest in him, as well as the Lightning before acquiring Hagel.

As for Schenn, Friedman believes his value might go up due to his contract. He is signed on a two-year contract with an AAV of $850,000. Friedman adds although offers will increase for him, he will likely stay. The Canucks need cheap and valuable players on the roster, and Schenn is exactly that. Along with his cheap cap hit, he has been a good d-partner for Quinn Hughes and averages 16:58 time on ice per game.

Lastly, Halak hasn’t received much interest, which is probably due to his poor stats and lack of playing time. He’s started in 10 games this season, posting a 2-6-2 record, .883 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average. Halak will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Canucks will move on for him. The club is looking to promote Spencer Martin as Thatcher Demko’s backup.

Canucks Interested in Signing Brandon Scanlin

Away from Monday’s trade deadline, the Canucks are interested in adding defenceman Brandon Scanlin. His season in the NCAA with the University of Nebraska-Omaha has ended. Scanlin is a 22-year-old, 6-foot four and 214-pound blueliner who has played the last three years in the NCAA. Last week, the Canucks added Vancouver Giants forward Arshdeep Bains and will look to add more young players to shore up their depth.