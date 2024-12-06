Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Kreider, Hronek & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, J.T. Miller is back skating and could return to the team soon. Also, the Canucks showed interest in New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider. Additionally, Filip Hronek will be out for some time and the Canucks will likely need to make a trade as a result.

Miller Returns to the Ice and Rutherford Shutsdown Trade Rumors

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Miller has been skating, and the club has a plan for his return. The forward took a leave of absence in late November for personal reasons. The Canucks are returning from a six-game road trip where they posted a 4-1-1 record. They now return home for a six-game home stand, and Miller will likely make his return to action at some point.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

During his leave, there were rumors of a potential trade request from the forward. However, the president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, shut those rumors down (from ‘Stop the salacious speculation about J.T. Miller: Jim Rutherford,’ The Province, December 4, 2024).

“No, we are not (trading him),” Rutherford said. “We stand by him.”

Rutherford added that the rumors surrounding the situation are disrespectful. The club played well without one of their leaders, but his return will likely be welcomed by the team, and all of Rogers Arena will be chanting his name.

Canucks Called on Kreider

The Rangers are struggling to start this season and are reportedly open to trading Kreider. The Canucks are one of the teams that showed interest in adding the veteran forward, as reported by Rick Dhaliwal.

“Someone told me the Canucks called the Rangers about Chris Kreider. But my guess is Vancouver is probably on Kreider’s no-trade list. He’s got a healthy one, I think, 15 teams.”

Dhaliwal added the Rangers are sending out feelers for both players and it is on the Canucks to figure out what it would take to acquire Kreider. Although it is unlikely, adding Kreider would provide the Canucks with a solid top-six goal scorer and a 13-year NHL veteran.

Hronek Injury Leading to Likely Trade

The Canucks will be without right-shot defenceman Hronek for eight weeks as the club placed him on long-term injured reserve. The defenceman underwent a successful lower body procedure and will not require surgery on the upper body injury he suffered in the club’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the blueliner out of the lineup, the Canucks will likely look to add a defenceman sooner rather than later. Dhaliwal said the organization is still talking to the Penguins. The Penguins are interested in adding Nils Hoglander, while the Canucks will likely trade for Marcus Pettersson.

Demko Nearing Return

Miller won’t be the only massive return to the Canucks lineup, as Thatcher Demko is close to joining the team. Demko has been out of action since injuring his knee in Game 1 of the club’s first-round matchup against the Nashville Predators in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Demko said he’s at the point where he could have a discussion with Tocchet about backing up between the next three games.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I’ll have to talk to Toc today,” Demko said when asked about his status. “Like I said, it’s been pretty day to day, which is great. We’re kind of out of that week-to-week window now, so it’s been a lot of communication with Marko and Toc.”

Demko also spoke highly of Kevin Lankinen’s performance in net throughout the start of the season. The Finnish goalie has a 12-3-3 record this season and has earned the honour of representing his country at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Demko said he wants to give his goalie teammate all the credit in the world for his performance.

“I mean, he’s been unbelievable this year. It’s been really fun to get to know him and just be able to watch him play. It’s a challenging position that he was put in, coming into a new team and being able to manage the workload that he’s been given. You know, I’m managing my expectations a little bit. I think it’d be foolish to say that I’m going to come back and be, you know, perfectly sharp and feel like I have my A-game in Game 1.

“Obviously, that takes a little bit of time, just seeing game reps and things is kind of a last step of fully doing the rehab. So I’m not really putting an expectation on that. The way Lanks has played kind of takes a little bit of pressure off of myself to come in and not feel like I have to save the world.”

Canucks Headed to 4 Nations Face-Off

The Canucks have four players who will take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Captain Quinn Hughes and Miller will represent Team USA, while Elias Pettersson will represent Sweden and finally, Lankinen will represent Finland.

Brock Boeser is a notable name left out of the tournament, but Team USA has a few questionable picks on their team. Tage Thompson and Cole Caufield didn’t make the team, while Brock Nelson did. However, Boeser still has a chance to make the roster in case of an injury.