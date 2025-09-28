Canucks News & Rumours: Brisebois, Mynio & Alriksson

It’s been pretty quiet in the Vancouver Canucks training camp so far. The big names are still in play, the roster hasn’t been slashed down yet, and fans are waiting to see how this team will take shape heading into October. But that doesn’t mean there’s no movement or stories worth tracking.

Related: Alex Burrows’ Journey From Grinder to Canucks’ Game 7 Hero

The Canucks have a wave of prospects and depth players battling for their place in the organization, and three names stand out this week—one sidelined, one reassigned, and one just beginning to tap into his potential. These aren’t the headlines you’ll find splashed across national media, but if you’re watching closely, these are the kinds of developments that show how Vancouver’s depth and future are being built.

Item One: Guillaume Brisebois – Surgery Sidelines Depth Defender

The Canucks announced that Guillaume Brisebois is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury. It’s tough luck for the 27-year-old, who was a steady hand for Abbotsford last season and a part of their Calder Cup win. He chipped in a couple of goals, a handful of points, and plenty of grit in 48 games. He also got a quick look in Vancouver last January, doing what he does best—blocking shots and playing within himself.

Guillaume Brisebois, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Brisebois signed a one-year, two-way deal in June, the kind of move that said, “you’re part of the plan, but you’ll have to keep proving it.” Sadly, this surgery slams the door on his training camp hopes. He’ll now focus on recovery while the Canucks turn to other depth options.

Item Two: Sawyer Mynio Sent to Abbotsford After Preseason Look

The first cut of camp is in the books: 20-year-old defenceman Sawyer Mynio is Abbotsford-bound. He played one preseason game—the Sept. 21 opener against the Seattle Kraken—and while he showed flashes, he was caught on the ice for two even-strength goals against. It’s a reminder that even talented prospects need seasoning.

Related: Braeden Cootes Should Not Be on the Canucks’ Roster Permanently

That doesn’t take away from how far he’s come since being picked 89th overall in 2023. Mynio blossomed in junior with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Calgary Hitmen, notching a 45-point campaign and earning a spot on Canada’s World Juniors roster. This season, his first as a full-time pro, Abbotsford should give him plenty of opportunity—especially with Akito Hirose and Christian Wolanin moving on. If his offence keeps clicking and he shores up his defensive game, he could be more than just a depth name in the years ahead.

Item Three: Vilmer Alriksson Ready to Turn Size and Skill Into Pro Impact

At 6-foot-6, Vilmer Alriksson is hard to miss—but he’s been flying under the radar anyway. That might change soon. The Swedish forward is stepping into the pro game this season with Abbotsford after two years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he showed flashes of serious upside. Despite an injury cutting his season short, he still put up solid numbers in Guelph and Brampton.

Vilmer Alriksson, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Canucks signed him to his entry-level contract last September, and since then, Alriksson has focused on improving his fitness and mobility. For a player his size, he moves surprisingly well, and if that translates against faster, stronger American Hockey League (AHL) competition, Vancouver might have unearthed a gem. He won’t be rushed, but keep your eye on him—few players combine his frame and skill.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks are at a fascinating stage in camp. While the spotlight stays on stars like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, the quiet moves on the edges are just as important. Brisebois’ injury leaves a depth hole to plug. Mynio’s reassignment signals his standing in the development line. And Alriksson’s leap to the AHL could be the start of something much bigger.

Related: Leadership Lessons from Mark Messier for Modern NHL Teams

This is the grind of building a contender—finding out who’s ready, who needs time, and who can surprise you. Vancouver’s prospect cupboard is deeper than it’s been in years, and Abbotsford is shaping up to be a proving ground. If even one or two of these players break through, the Canucks will be better for it—not just this season, but well into the future.