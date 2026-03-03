Canucks News & Rumours: Kane, Tolopilo, Joseph & Myers Still Sits

The Dallas Stars rolled into Rogers Arena on Monday night and left with a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, stretching their streak to a franchise-record nine straight victories. Vancouver played a respectable first period. After that, the ice tilted — and it stayed that way. Dallas outshot the Canucks 31-7 over the final 40 minutes, and that tells you most of what you need to know.

This game was to be expected — one of the NHL’s top teams facing one of its most struggling. The Stars kept pushing, wave after wave, and the Canucks simply had no answer for the onslaught. It felt inevitable as the night wore on. Vancouver is clearly looking ahead to next season now, playing out the schedule while focusing on development. The rest of this year will be about giving young players meaningful NHL minutes and building toward a more competitive future.

Item One: Evander Kane Still Bringing Pushback

If there was a pulse early, it came from Evander Kane. He opened the scoring at 7:57 of the first period, driving hard to the far post on a 2-on-1. Jake DeBrusk’s low shot created chaos off Jake Oettinger’s pad, and Kane did what scorers do — he went to the net and let the puck find him. It glanced in off his skate, and for a moment, there was life in the building.

Evander Kane, Vancouver Canucks (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

To his credit, Kane has been one of the few consistent sources of offence lately. He’s scored in two of the three games since the break and has nine shots over that stretch. On a team that’s struggling to produce, that matters. The problem is that pushback hasn’t spread through the lineup.

When Dallas struck twice in quick succession in the second period — first from Lian Bichsel and then a power-play one-timer from Jason Robertson — Vancouver sagged. Kane spoke afterward about the team’s habit of giving up goals in bunches. He’s not wrong. It’s been a recurring theme in a season full of them.

Item Two: Young Goalie Nikita Tolopilo Hung Out to Dry

You can hang six goals on a young goaltender’s stat line, but that doesn’t always tell the full story. Nikita Tolopilo stopped 31 of 37 shots. On paper, it’s another rough night. In context, it was survival. The Stars generated chance after chance once they grabbed control, forcing Tolopilo into scramble mode for much of the final two periods. There were Grade-A looks from the slot, odd-man rushes, and backdoor plays. The Stars were everywhere, and Tolopilo was left guessing and, too often, reaching.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Colin Blackwell’s goal came after a turnover in the slot. Matt Duchene’s goal was the result of a clean interception and a behind-the-back feed that left him staring at an open net. Bichsel’s second of the night beat Tolopilo clean over the blocker, but by then the game had long slipped away. Vancouver’s defensive structure simply eroded. As Marcus Pettersson admitted afterward, they left their goaltender out to dry.

Tolopilo has now dropped three straight starts. His save percentage has dipped below .900 in consecutive outings. With Kevin Lankinen still ahead of him on the depth chart, this likely remains a backup role for the 25-year-old. Nights like this, however, are more about team defence than individual blame.

Item Three: The Canucks Defensive Cracks Widen

This was not just another loss. It was a loss that exposed the fault lines on the blue line. Pierre-Olivier Joseph exited early in the third period with an undisclosed injury, adding another layer of concern to an already thin blue line. Tyler Myers participated in warmups but remained out for roster management reasons. When Dallas pressed, Vancouver’s defence struggled to sort coverage, clear rebounds, or stop the cycle before it turned dangerous.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, when he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The most telling stretch came in the second period. Dallas scored twice in 1:10, turning a manageable game into an uphill climb. From there, the Canucks never recovered. The Stars smelled weakness and did what good teams do. They scored the will out of their opponent. By the third period, the game felt academic.

This club is now 2-16-4 in its past 22 games and has dropped six straight. Those aren’t small-sample blips. Those are trends. The Canucks are a next-season team playing out the string this year.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

There’s no easy way to frame this. The Canucks’ confidence is fragile, and mistakes snowball quickly. They showed in the first period that they can skate with a strong opponent for a time. The challenge is sustaining it. When momentum swings, they break.

The schedule doesn’t offer sympathy. Injuries are piling up, the offence remains inconsistent, and the defensive structure has to be sharper if they’re going to give their goaltenders a fighting chance. At this stage, it’s less about chasing standings and more about establishing habits. Compete level. Cleaner exits. Fewer turnovers in dangerous ice. Small corrections that prevent another game from slipping away in a two-minute span.

The Canucks’ effort has to last 60 minutes. Usually, you can credit the team for its hard work. Last night, they simply looked beaten.