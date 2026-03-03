Avalanche Should Go All Out to Bring in Veteran Center

A 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings felt like the status quo for the Colorado Avalanche. In a week that will be anything but status quo, the trade deadline approaches and the NHL’s heavyweights all seek out opportunities to get better in the quest for a Stanley Cup.

As the deadline approaches, the Avalanche have been attached to a few names so far but there is one who makes more sense than the rest. If the Avalanche are going to take a big swing at the trade deadline, it should be for Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.

Perfect Fit in the Avalanche Lineup

As it stands, the Avalanche have few weaknesses. They have a handful of the most dominant superstars in the NHL, arguably the best second-line center in the game in Brock Nelson, and a goaltending duo that may be unrivaled.

Even still, the Avalanche seem to have a weakness at third-line center. Jack Drury is a fine two-way player but may be better suited to play on the fourth line. Logan O’Connor has been excellent for the Avalanche but his status for the playoffs is up in the air following offseason surgery.

Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

O’Reilly would make sense for the Avalanche for a plethora of reasons. For starters, he is still an elite defensive center, capable of stepping into a third-line role and making the Avalanche tougher to play against. They wouldn’t even really need him to score at a high level, that would simply be a bonus.

And score O’Reilly can. He has 21 goals, 58 points in 60 games with the Predators this season, showing that he is more than capable of playing anywhere in the lineup. Though he won’t need to produce at that kind of clip, the threat of additional offense in the bottom-six would make the Avalanche all the more formidable.

Prior History with the Avalanche

A bonus that could work in favor of the Avalanche is the fact that the two sides have an extensive history together. Granted, O’Reilly’s six seasons with the Avalanche came at a time when the team was as far from contention as could be.

Still, it may make more sense for O’Reilly despite his reservations regarding a trade because of the potential comfort factor involved. It isn’t about going just anywhere, rather a familiar place that looks a bit different than it did a decade ago.

It Will Take a Big Offer

The Avalanche will have their work cut out for themselves if they want to land O’Reilly. They have ample salary cap space to fit O’Reilly’s contract while still giving themselves wiggle room in the offseason. O’Reilly’s $4.5 million cap hit for this season and next make him even more attractive to contending teams.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

For that reason, not to mention O’Reilly’s apprehension regarding a trade, it will take a big offer to pull him out of Nashville. It starts with the 2027 first-round pick and likely requires additional supplementary picks and the best prospects the Avalanche have, which may include current roster player Gavin Brindley.

Act While the Window is Open

The Avalanche are in a position that only a handful of teams have been in recently. Their window to win a Stanley Cup is wide open so long as the core of Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar are around. They need to add proven talent now rather than focusing on stocking the cupboard.

Adding a player like O’Reilly (and his sweetheart deal) is the kind of move that sets the Avalanche up to be the team to beat both this season and next. It is the kind of move that does not become available all the time, and the Avalanche need to make sure that it doesn’t pass them by.