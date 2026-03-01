Canucks News & Rumours: Ohgren, Myers, Foote & Pettersson Benched

Some nights, the story writes itself early. The Vancouver Canucks actually opened the night with some steadiness, kept the pace manageable, and even hung around in the shot battle. But as has become the theme of this long, grinding stretch, the mistakes came in hard clusters. A turnover here, a bad bounce there, and suddenly the game tilts in a direction the Canucks can’t seem to stop.

They fell 5–1 to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, a building that has not been kind to Vancouver lately. Liam Ohgren had the lone goal, Kevin Lankinen tried to hold the fort, and for stretches, they actually played with some structure. But it never lasted long. Seattle capitalized on every slip, every lapse, every moment when Vancouver’s young roster lost its bearings. That’s how a game that felt close for a while ended up being another lopsided number on a growing list.

Below the score, though, were a few storylines—some encouraging, some not so much.

Item One: Liam Ohgren Shows a Glimpse of the Future

If you’re looking for something positive, Liam Ohgren keeps giving you reasons to pay attention. His goal came off a smart read, a one-timer on a bouncing cross-ice pass that required both patience and confidence. It slid through Joey Daccord’s pads, and for a moment, the Canucks were right there at 2–1 with momentum.

Liam Ohgren, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

More than the goal, it’s the way Ohgren carries himself. He talks like a player who understands the bigger picture, and he plays like someone who isn’t rattled by the team’s struggles. Vancouver needs more players who don’t shrink under pressure, and Ohgren looks like someone growing into that role.

The rebuild—or retool, or whatever label you want to put on it—is going to rely on players exactly like him. Small wins matter, and Ohgren producing consistently is one of the few right now.

Item Two: Tyler Myers Held Out… Again

For the second straight game, veteran defender Tyler Myers sat out for “roster management purposes.” That’s code we all understand: something’s percolating. Trade or no trade, the Canucks are clearly managing an asset.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Myers has been a minute-eater on a blue line that doesn’t have many of them. If he’s moved, the Canucks will lose experience on the back end at a time when their structure is already stretched thin. If anything big drops, it could come quickly—this kind of “roster management” rarely drags on for long.

It’s also a reminder that despite the team’s record, the front office isn’t standing still. They know what this season is and what it isn’t. Their moves right now are about positioning the team for next season and beyond, not salvaging the present. Keeping Myers in bubble wrap sends a clear signal: a transaction seems close.

Item Three: Pettersson Gets Benched as Frustrations Boil Over

The biggest storyline of the night wasn’t a goal, a save, or even Jordan Eberle lighting Vancouver up again. It was Elias Pettersson sitting on the bench for the final 9:47, including a long 6-on-5 sequence. That’s not subtle. That’s a message.

Head coach Adam Foote didn’t dance around it afterward. He said Pettersson “has to play with more zip” and “be more engaged.” Those aren’t throwaway critiques. When your top center and franchise player gets stapled to the bench, it means accountability isn’t optional anymore.

Pettersson looked flat early, struggled to manage pucks under pressure, and wasn’t moving the way he can. This isn’t a crisis, but it’s definitely a moment. Sometimes a benching is exactly the jolt a star needs; sometimes it points to a deeper issue. We’ll find out soon enough which one this is. Foote’s approach is becoming clearer each week: play hard, play connected, or don’t play. To his credit, he’s applying that standard evenly.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks have lost five straight and have won only two of their last 21 games. There’s no mystery here — the season has slipped into that long, cold stretch where losses pile up and confidence drains. But that doesn’t mean the games are meaningless. For young players like Ohgren, these are important reps. For veterans like Myers, the next chapter may be coming quickly. For stars like Pettersson, this is a test of leadership as much as it is of performance.

The next game becomes another measuring stick. Can they respond to Foote’s challenge? Can they clean up the details long enough to stay in games? Can someone other than the kids pull the group forward?

There’s no magic fix coming, but there’s still room to show progress — and right now, that’s the real goal for this group.