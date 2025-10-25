Canucks News & Rumours: Sasson, New Project & Injury Report

The Vancouver Canucks return home tonight to face the Montréal Canadiens after wrapping up a five-game road trip that began brightly but ended on a sour note. The Canucks looked sharp out of the gate, winning their first three before faltering in back-to-back losses — 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and 2-1 to the Nashville Predators.

The road fatigue showed as their offense cooled and their energy waned, but captain Quinn Hughes kept things in perspective: “Obviously, we’d have liked a better result,” he said, “but we’re ready to go home and have a good homestand.”

Item One: Canucks Draw Some Positives from the Road Trip

Despite the late stumble, there were positives. Max Sasson continues to impress with his pace and poise, notching his third goal in five games since being called up from the Abbotsford Canucks. He’s skating with confidence and looks faster and more assertive than he did a year ago — clear signs that he’s becoming a legitimate depth contributor for the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars (Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, Kiefer Sherwood’s relentless forecheck and physical presence — already a defining feature of his game — helped him pot his fourth goal of the season. Conor Garland still leads the team in assists (five) and points (seven), although his four-game point streak ended Thursday. Vancouver will look to rediscover its scoring touch and settle into rhythm as it kicks off their homestand against the Canadiens.

Item Two: Jonathan Lekkerimaki Still Weeks Away

Top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki will remain sidelined for another two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury. The young Swede had begun to show flashes of promise, scoring a goal and registering five hits in four games before going down.

In Lekkerimaki’s absence, the Canucks acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2027 fourth-round pick. With Reichel expected to slot into the NHL lineup right away, Lekkerimaki may face a tougher battle for ice time once he’s healthy.

Item Three: Lukas Reichel Gets a Fresh Start in Vancouver

Speaking about Reichel, his arrival gives the Canucks an intriguing reclamation project. A 2020 first-round pick (17th overall), Reichel struggled to find his footing in Chicago, producing modest numbers over two full seasons. Still, the 23-year-old brings speed and offensive instincts. Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs. Canucks fans can hope.

Lukas Reichel, when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reichel is off to a decent start this season, with four points in five games, and Vancouver will likely ease him into a bottom-six role before seeing if he can climb the lineup. While he’s not a center, he could add some secondary punch to the Canucks’ lineup.

Item Four: Blueger and Forbort Added to Growing Injury List

The Canucks’ depth will be tested as Teddy Blueger was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19, due to an undisclosed issue. He’s expected to miss at least another game, meaning Nils Aman will remain in the lineup.

Meanwhile, defenseman Derek Forbort suffered a setback in his recovery and is now considered week-to-week. At 33, Forbort isn’t guaranteed a full-time spot once he’s healthy, but his veteran presence is still valued — especially as the Canucks navigate early-season injuries on the back end.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Vancouver’s immediate focus will be on re-establishing its identity at home. After two flat outings on the road, they’ll want to rediscover the balanced, up-tempo style that carried them to early success. With the Canadiens in town, the stage is set for a bounce-back effort — and for players like Garland, Sherwood, and Sasson to keep leading by example.

Beyond tonight, the Canucks face a crucial stretch. The roster is banged up, and newcomers like Reichel will need to settle in fast. If Vancouver can tighten up defensively and regain some scoring punch, they’ll steady themselves before the season’s grind sets in. For now, a win on home ice would go a long way in restoring confidence and momentum.