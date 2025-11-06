Canucks Prospects Report: Willander, Cootes, Medvedev & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks Prospects Report, we will take a look at the latest from the Canucks’ last two first-round picks, Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes, who are both impressing in Vancouver and Seattle, respectively. Meanwhile, their latest second-round pick, Alexei Medvedev, is making noise in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and a couple of other late-round selections are doing the same in Brampton and Kingston, along with a 2024 pick, Riley Patterson, in his new digs in Niagara.

Tom Willander Making an Impact in Vancouver Early On

Willander didn’t make the Canucks out of training camp, but like Troy Stecher before him, he might have already seen the last of the American Hockey League (AHL). Stecher only played four games with the Utica Comets before he was called up after a rash of injuries to the blue line – and the rest is history. Those four games are the only AHL experience he has on his resume; the rest have been in the NHL. If Willander has more games like his first five, he could follow that same path.

Willander has showcased his elite skating and mobility and seems to already have the trust of Adam Foote and the coaching staff. While his ice time dropped to 10:52 against the Nashville Predators, he has averaged 14:42 and saw an early career-high 19:12 against the St. Louis Blues. He has even stayed in the lineup over veterans like Pierre-Olivier Joseph and fellow rookie Elias Pettersson, who has been a regular so far this season.

Tom Willander, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Willander has also been one of the early advanced stats darlings, especially when it comes to chances for and against. In his small sample size of five games, the Canucks have outchanced their opponents 27-25 at even strength, with a 13-11 edge in high-danger areas. He is also rocking a 53.9 Corsi for percentage in all situations with three individual scoring chances (iSCF).

Willander’s first NHL point on Monday (Nov. 3) was a thing of beauty, too, as he skated almost coast-to-coast deep into the Predators’ zone to eventually set up Brock Boeser for his fifth of the season. It was something out of Quinn Hughes’ playbook and a tantalizing preview for what’s to come in his career. He recorded his second assist on Wednesday (Nov. 5) in the 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, and is now on his first NHL point streak.

Boeser, who’s seen a few elite defenders come through the Canucks system over the years, has been impressed so far, saying, “I think he’s been playing some great hockey for us. He’s stepped in and really has come up huge for us. I’m really happy for him.”

Braeden Cootes Doesn’t Miss a Beat Back in Seattle

Cootes surprisingly made it onto the Canucks opening night roster after a strong training camp and preseason, but as everyone quickly found out, the preseason is a totally different animal than the regular season. While he didn’t look out of place, he struggled to make the same impact in his first official three games in the NHL and was sent back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) to continue his development. And in traditional Cootes fashion, he showed maturity in his interview following the move, understanding why it had to be done.

“It was fun being up, playing with the guys and getting to play in the regular season. I mean, that’s been my dream since I was a little kid. But I was more than okay with it. It was probably best for me; getting to play more, getting the puck on my stick, you know, a lot more, scoring more goals, making plays and working on my skills. So, yeah, I was more than okay with it.”

Cootes hasn’t let the disappointment of being demoted affect his play, either. He’s already off to a hot start with three goals and seven points in six games, the highlight being a two-goal, three-point effort against the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 25. He’s also set to be one of the key cogs in Team Canada’s bid for gold at the 2026 World Juniors, which begin in a little over a month.

Alexei Medvedev Shining as Starter for London Knights

The Canucks have seen some early success from their 2025 draft class. First, it was the aforementioned Cootes debuting in the NHL at 18, and now it’s Medvedev dominating the OHL as the starter for the London Knights. He has started the season on fire with a 2.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%), with only three games where he’s allowed three or more goals.

Alexei Medvedev London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Medvedev was honoured as the OHL’s Goaltender of the Week for his efforts this past week where he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .970 SV%. The Knights gave him plenty of run support, as they outscored the Peterborough Petes and Kingston Frontenacs 12-2, but he did his part by stopping 65 of 67 shots in both victories.

Other Standout Canucks Prospects