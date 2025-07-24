Canucks and Roslovic, Oilers Extension and Trade Talk, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are still talking to a popular unrestricted free agent, while the Edmonton Oilers might get some business taken care of with an important defenseman. Also, are the Oilers interested in Bryan Rust out of Pittsburgh? If so, is this a trade they can even pull off?

Canucks and Roslovic Still Talking

The Vancouver Canucks remain in talks with unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic, according to reports from Rick Dhaliwal and Cam Robinson.

Roslovic, who tallied 39 points in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season, is reportedly seeking a two- or three-year deal at over $3 million annually. While he could fill a need as a third-line center, some question if he’s the right use of Vancouver’s limited $3.2 million in cap space. Roslovic offers dependable middle-six scoring, but isn’t seen as a major difference-maker. The Canucks must decide if his value matches their remaining financial flexibility.

And, if he doesn’t sign there, where will Roslovic end up? He’s been linked to several teams, but the organization with the most cap space (Toronto) appears to have moved on.

Oilers and Ekholm Talking Extension?

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly exploring a potential contract extension for veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. While not yet in serious negotiations, preliminary talks have reportedly taken place. Ekholm, still a valuable top-four blueliner, is 35 and will be 36 when his current deal expires, making a short-term extension the logical option. However, he may seek a longer-term deal to finish out his NHL career.

The Oilers must weigh his age, recent injuries, and overall importance to the team’s defensive core. With limited cap space in a rising cap environment, Edmonton faces a tough decision on how to manage Ekholm’s future with the organization. Is he someone that the team will look to gradually phase out and have another defenseman step in to take some of the bigger minutes? Or, is he still critical to their success as a contender?

Bryan Rust an Option Out of Pittsburgh?

Trade speculation continues to swirl around Penguins winger Bryan Rust, with the Edmonton Oilers linked by Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal. As trades were tossed out, Matheson hinted the Oilers would more likely target Rust than some of the other suggestions, but admitted it won’t be an easy trade to make.

The Oilers might see the 33-year-old as a potential top-six upgrade, but his $5.125 million cap hit through 2026-27 complicates any deal. Edmonton lacks both the salary cap space and the trade assets Pittsburgh would likely demand. The Oilers are only $300,000 under the cap, making any move difficult without shedding salary.

While Rust remains a strong on-ice fit, the trade logistics make a deal unlikely—at least for now. Timing may be everything.

Could Florida Move Rodrigues?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes that the Florida Panthers may have to make a move to get under the salary cap. They are currently $3 million over forward Evan Rodrigues and his $3 million cap fix.

Rosen suggests the Panthers could trade him without much issue, and that teams have inquired.

Another temporary fix might be putting Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR to start the season.

