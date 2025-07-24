Verdicts Reached In Hockey Canada Trial

On Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia began delivering her verdicts in the high-profile sexual assault trial involving five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team. The accused — Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, and Dillon Dubé — were charged in connection with an alleged group assault following a Hockey Canada event in June 2018.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as the remaining verdicts are announced. However, at this time, all five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room.

“The accused are free to go,” Justice Anne London-Weinstein Carroccia declared in court.

All Five Players Found Not Guilty

Noting that a big issue with the complainant, E.M., was that she told the court she wanted to testify about "her truth," as opposed to "the truth."

Hart was the first to be found not guilty, with Carroccia concluding that she could not find beyond a reasonable doubt that E.M. did not consent. She noted that E.M.’s behavior, including initiating sexual acts, created reasonable doubt.

Foote was also found not guilty, with Carroccia stating she was not satisfied that the alleged act — Foote doing splits near E.M.’s face — constituted reckless sexual force. Carter Hart had testified that Foote was clothed, while E.M. claimed he was naked.

Alex Formenton was the third to be acquitted, with the judge concluding there was insufficient evidence that E.M. engaged in sexual activity with him out of fear.

Judge Carroccia said she did not find E.M.’s testimony “credible or reliable,” citing inconsistencies in her account, video evidence that contradicted her claims of intoxication, and opportunities she had to leave.

Dillon Dubé, 27, has been found not guilty of sexual assault. Carroccia ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove the acts were non-consensual. The fact that oral sex couldn’t be proven as nonconsensual was why he was acquitted.

Finally, Michael McLeod, 27, has been found not guilty of sexual assault and of being party to the offence. He was accused of non-consensual sex with E.M. and of encouraging others to engage in sexual acts, but the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict.