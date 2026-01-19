Canucks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Streak, Trade Rumours, Chytil, Blueger and More

After losing 6-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the Vancouver Canucks have tied a franchise record with 10 straight defeats. They are also on a seven-game skid at Rogers Arena, dating back to Dec. 8 against the Detroit Red Wings when Quinn Hughes was still wearing the “C”. All in all, it’s been a horrible time to be a Canucks fan, and it could only get worse as they have seven more games remaining on their homestand, beginning with the New York Islanders tonight.

With that, here is the schedule and major storylines heading into the week of Jan. 19-26.

Canucks Tie Franchise Record With 10th Straight Loss

The Canucks have not lost 10 in a row since the 1997-98 season when Mark Messier infamously joined the team, and Pavel Bure put up his final 50-goal campaign in a Canucks uniform. They finished that season with a 25-43-13 record (64 points), which could be a similar record the 2025-26 team finishes with. If they lose tonight against the Islanders, they will set a new mark for futility at 11 games.

Chytil & Blueger Set to Return This Week

The Canucks have been without the services of centres Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger since Oct. 19 against the Washington Capitals. On Saturday, head coach Adam Foote delivered some good news, saying they both should return this week. Blueger met with the media after practice on Sunday, and he could be the first to return against the Islanders.

Chytil, meanwhile, will need a few more practices wearing the regular jersey before he’s ready for game action, saying, “A lot of hard work behind me. Now I need some more practices with my teammates and whenever I’ll be ready, I’m going to be back. I can’t wait for that day.”

Trade Rumours Heating Up After Rutherford Interviews

Amidst this 10-game losing streak, Canucks president Jim Rutherford has done his rounds in the media discussing the state of the team. He all but confirmed the Canucks are in a rebuild, and that he and general manager Patrik Allvin will be taking calls on everyone on the roster – even the ones with no-movement and no-trade clauses.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“It’s our duty to take calls on everyone,” Rutherford said. “We may end up saying no to offers, certainly, but we’re not going to say no to having conversations about any player. This is about improving this team without taking shortcuts” (from ‘Canucks’ Jim Rutherford: ‘We’re open to conversations on all players,’ The Province, 1/14/26).

Since then, every day has produced a new rumour. Here are some of the latest rumblings:

Kiefer Sherwood

The San Jose Sharks are the latest team to enter the conversation for Kiefer Sherwood, with Filip Bystedt coming the other way. Insider Rick Dhaliwal reported on Donnie and Dhali that the Canucks have liked Bystedt since his draft year in 2022. Other names being discussed include forwards Quentin Musty, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen, defenders Leo Sahlin-Wallenius, Luca Cagnoni, and Haoxi Wang, and the usual first- and second-round draft picks.

Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Elliotte Friedman also reported during his Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada that Sherwood’s agent has been working with the team to find a suitable trade partner.

“One of the things that happened with the Quinn Hughes deal was that the Canucks allowed the agent to work with them to get that trade done, and that’s absolutely one of the reasons it got done as quick as it did,” Friedman said. “The same thing is now happening for Sherwood. He’s a good player, he’s having a great year and proving he’s not a fluke.”

It sounds like Sherwood could be moved before the Olympic roster freeze on Feb. 4.

Elias Pettersson

Despite having a no-move clause, Elias Pettersson continues to garner interest around the league. While the Canucks reportedly have not approached him or his agent to waive it, The Province‘s Patrick Johnston says a trade is not impossible.

Johnston mentioned the Carolina Hurricanes as a team that remains interested, as well as surprise suitors, the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, who could use a two-way centre like him to complement superstars Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard. He might just need a shadow like that to hide in to return to the elite player we saw in 2022-23 (from ‘Who is really on the Canucks’ trade block?,’ The Province, 1/11/26).

Other insiders have added the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings to the mix as well.

Filip Hronek

Filip Hronek likely won’t be traded, given his status as a core piece and leader, but that hasn’t stopped the insiders from mentioning him. Friedman brought his name up on 32 Thoughts on Jan. 16, saying, “Filip Hronek has a no-move clause, he has control over it; if he was available, I could see a team like Ottawa doing something, I could see a whole bunch of teams calling.”

That speculation was quickly shut down, however, as Hronek’s agent tweeted out on Sunday, “This is just wasted air. Great players are in demand everywhere. But the NHL is not fantasy hockey. Why bring up players that are not available for trade? Vancouver management and coaches are happy with Fil and Fil has no interest in going anywhere else.” So, that settles it, Hronek is a core piece of this rebuild and won’t be going anywhere. He could even be the next captain, succeeding his former defence partner, Quinn Hughes.

Canucks Schedule Jan. 19 – 26