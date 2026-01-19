4 Oilers Who Have Surprised So Far This Season

As the Edmonton Oilers hit a final home stretch of games before taking a few weeks off for the Olympics, it’s time to give a few players their flowers. There are some Oilers (four in particular) that have really surprised in this first part of the season and should be recognized for it.

There are the obvious standouts for Edmonton like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and so on, but those guys are expected to be the leaders all over the ice. There are a handful of guys that I believe may have flown under the radar at the start of the season in preseason talks, and they have really stepped up for the team thus far.

Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic has always been a consistent scoring threat wherever he has been. He’s been a key part of a couple playoff runs in past years and has played multiple roles in other lineups. It was surprising (at least for me) when he went unsigned to start the season, and the Oilers grabbed him at a $1.5 million cap hit. What was thought to be a low-risk depth signing at first has become a high-danger offensive weapon for a team already loaded with talent up front.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

Roslovic has 14 goals and 22 points in 37 games this season. He is constantly firing the puck and is an especially tough guy to knock down when he’s on the hunt for a goal. His reliable play and flexibility to play anywhere in the lineup present the Oilers with the potential to put something together for Roslovic long-term. It was a great pickup for the team and a very nice surprise when a lot of midseason signings like that don’t typically pan out.

Vasily Podkolzin

A guy who has gone from a fringe-NHLer to a staple on Draisaitl’s wing, Vasily Podkolzin seems to improve every game he plays. He has always been a hard-hitting winger who could play a good depth role, but he has really become a key piece of this Oilers team. His aggressiveness, paired with an evolving offensive game, has seen him step up even more from an already solid first season in Edmonton.

Podkolzin has tallied 12 goals and 22 points already this season, just three shy of eclipsing his 24-point campaign in 2024-25 as well as surpassing his career-high of 26 points a few years back. He also leads the team in hits by a wide margin. Podkolzin signed a three-year extension prior to the start of this season, so Oilers fans will only get to see him develop further alongside one of their superstar centres.

Kasperi Kapanen

Another guy like Podkolzin who seemingly was revived upon coming to Edmonton is, of course, Kasperi Kapanen. After being claimed off waivers midway through last season, he hasn’t looked back since. He finished 2024-25 strong and was a big piece of the playoff team. Despite some injury struggles to start this season, Kapanen hasn’t missed a beat out there so far.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after he scores an empty net goal to seal the Oilers victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

He has amassed nine points in just 14 games this season, with most of that coming alongside Draisaitl and Podkolzin. That line seems to be a lock for a while (once Draisaitl returns), and it is especially complemented well with the spectacular two-way game of Kapanen. Here’s to hoping he can stay healthy and be a big piece of a playoff squad.

Connor Ingram

Like Kapanen, Connor Ingram has seen limited ice time this season, but he, too, hasn’t wavered. He started the campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL), but a combination of solid play and goalie injuries has given him the opportunity to show that he has plenty left in the tank. Ingram is a steadying force in the crease with his calm style of play, and he has been one of the most consistent Oilers lately, in my opinion.

Ingram has registered a .917 save percentage (SV%), five wins, and one shutout last night (Jan. 18). It is very impressive that he was able to come out and play so well, given some struggles last season. Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, he has been a stellar surprise for the team in net.

If the Oilers can get these guys to keep their standout seasons moving along, and maybe get a couple other players going, they will be a tough team to beat when the snow melts.