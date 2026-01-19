Canadiens’ Cole Caufield Showing His Clutch Gene this Season

Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators offered yet another reminder of just how lethal Cole Caufield has become when the game is on the line. With the score deadlocked in overtime, the Montreal Canadiens’ sniper struck again, burying the winning goal and sealing two crucial points for Montreal. With that goal, Caufield became the NHL’s leading scorer in overtime this season, now sitting alone with four OT goals, more than any other player in the league.

In a league where margins are razor-thin and games are increasingly decided beyond regulation, Caufield has emerged as one of the most dangerous closers in hockey.

Built for the Big Moment

Overtime in today’s NHL is chaos by design. Three-on-three hockey creates space, emphasizes skill, and punishes hesitation. It’s an environment tailor-made for elite offensive players, and few thrive in it like Caufield. His ability to find soft ice, release the puck in an instant, and stay calm under pressure makes him a nightmare matchup once the ice opens up.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven defends his position against Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Four overtime goals may not sound like a massive number at first glance, but context matters. Overtime opportunities are limited, and goals are scarce. Leading the entire NHL in that category speaks volumes about Caufield’s impact when games matter most.

A Complete Offensive Season

Caufield’s overtime heroics are only part of a much bigger picture. Through 49 games, he has posted 24 goals and 24 assists, good for 48 points on the season. That near-perfect balance between scoring and playmaking highlights how complete his offensive game has become.

Once viewed primarily as a pure goalscorer, Caufield has evolved into a far more rounded offensive threat. He’s creating plays, drawing defenders toward him, and opening lanes for his linemates. Defences can no longer key in on his shot alone, and that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous.

Despite facing top defensive pairings and shutdown matchups night after night, Caufield continues to produce at a consistent pace. His scoring touch hasn’t dipped, even as his responsibilities have grown. If anything, he looks more comfortable than ever carrying the offensive load.

Trust Earned, Not Given

One of the clearest signs of Caufield’s growth is how Martin St. Louis deploys him in critical moments. When overtime begins, there’s no hesitation. Caufield is on the ice because he’s earned that trust.

St. Louis often talks about players who want the puck when it matters most. Caufield doesn’t just want it; he demands it. His confidence never wavers, regardless of how the game has unfolded. Whether he’s been quiet all night or already on the scoresheet, he approaches overtime with the same mindset: attack.

That mentality is contagious. Teammates look for him. Opponents key on him. And yet, he still finds ways to break through.

Clutch Value in the Standings

For a Canadiens team battling in a tight Atlantic Division race, overtime goals aren’t just highlights; they’re standings changers. Each extra point matters, and Caufield’s ability to finish games has directly translated into wins Montreal might not have secured otherwise.

Saturday’s victory over Ottawa was a perfect example. In a game where neither team could pull away, it was Caufield who made the difference. Those are the moments that separate good players from franchise pillars.

As the season progresses and games become heavier, tighter, and more intense, having a proven overtime weapon becomes invaluable. The Canadiens have one, and he’s just entering his prime.

Still Just Getting Started

At 25 years old, Caufield is already establishing himself as one of the NHL’s most clutch performers. Leading the league in overtime goals while maintaining nearly a point-per-game pace speaks to both his talent and his maturity.

What’s most impressive, though, is that this version of Caufield feels sustainable. His goals aren’t coming from desperation or luck. They’re the product of elite instincts, refined skill, and unwavering confidence.

If Saturday night against the Senators was any indication, this won’t be the last time Caufield ends a game with his stick raised and the Bell Centre roaring. When overtime arrives, the message around the league is becoming clear: give Caufield space and the game is over.