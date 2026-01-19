Penguins Must Make Adjustments to Stay in the Playoff Race

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been on a bit of a roller coaster over the past couple months. The team has been struggling with injuries and consistency. They opened 2026 with a four-game win streak, but then dropped three in a row.

Pittsburgh has been performing better than most people thought they would, and first-year head coach Dan Muse deserves a lot of credit. With the first month of 2026 halfway over, injuries are still an issue, and Muse has to do a better job of adjusting his game plan accordingly.

Penguins Need to Remain Consistent

On Jan. 11, Pittsburgh lost 1-0 to the Boston Bruins. Boston plays a very defensive style of hockey, and Muse had a hard time adjusting to the situation. When they were in the defensive zone, the Bruins clogged up the middle, and the Penguins had no response. Their usual game plan is to work the puck low-to-high, and they have found success in that. However, against the Bruins, once they got the puck high, the middle was already clogged up. They also had little to no net front presence. Muse struggled with making in-game adjustments.

Penalties were also an issue for the Penguins as they took five in the first 30 minutes. They did pick up the pace a bit in the third period, but the fact is, they were outplayed for the majority of the game. Goalie Stuart Skinner, who joined the Penguins on Dec. 12 after a trade with the Edmonton Oilers, was easily their best player, stopping 17 of 18 shots.

Stuart Skinnner, Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

On Jan. 10, Pittsburgh fell to the Calgary Flames 2-1. A common thread in these back-to-back losses was the absence of Bryan Rust. He is a very important part of the Penguins’ game plan, and anytime he is absent from the lineup, it is painfully obvious. His absence was felt on more than just the top line, as Muse made adjustments elsewhere in the lineup.

Kevin Hayes was centering the second line against Boston, which was not a move that anyone saw coming. He is simply not a top-six player, which became even more evident during the game. Pittsburgh lacked chemistry, organization and their offensive game was almost non-existent. It is not fair to put that all on Hayes; however, he is a fourth liner at best. He is good at winning faceoffs, and as long as the Penguins limit his minutes, he could still be a positive contributor in the bottom six.

The Postseason Is Inching Closer

The postseason is quickly approaching, and Pittsburgh desperately needs to find some consistency. Injuries are an unavoidable part of the season, and they force you to make changes. The Penguins had a lot of new players at the start of the season, and the offense was able to find chemistry with each other rather quickly. However, every time a line change is made due to injuries, it seems to have a negative effect on the whole team.

The Penguins currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, just one point in front of the Washington Capitals. They continue to fall in and out of a playoff spot because of their inconsistent play. Muse has done a good job in his first season, and he has brought his team further than anyone expected. They clearly have what it takes to win when everyone is healthy, but they have to get better at adjusting to injuries.

As January starts to wind down, time is of the essence for the Penguins. With a rematch against the Flames on Jan. 21 and a meeting with the Oilers the day after, they need to find some consistency and fast.