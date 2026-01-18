3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 2-1 Win Over the Victoire in D.C.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, the Montreal Victoire and the New York Sirens faced off at Capital One Arena for a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour game. The game kicked off with the Sirens scoring an early power-play goal, but the Victoire evened the score with a power-play goal of their own late in the first. The Sirens scored again in the middle of the second period, and since this was the final goal of the game, New York left D.C. with a 2-1 win.

Cherkowski Nets Her First

With five minutes left in the second period, the Sirens and the Victoire had a faceoff in the Sirens’ zone. Sarah Fillier won the draw and the loose puck found Paetyn Levis. She took a shot, but it was Anne Cherkowski who got her stick on the puck last, scoring her first PWHL goal.

Ahead of this goal, Cherkowski had already recorded four assists. This goal brings her point total to five for the season in just 13 games. She has consistently tried to find scoring chances, and on her 33rd shot, she was finally rewarded with a goal.

Cherkowski joins Casey O’Brien, another rookie from the 2025 Draft class, to score their first PWHL goal during a Takeover Tour game. O’Brien scored hers back in Dallas on Dec. 28, and now Cherkowski nets hers in the nation’s capital. Sure, it would have been nice to earn this achievement at the home arena, but there has to be some greater feeling of accomplishment to score your first PWHL goal in a neutral site game while the league is trying to build something even greater; there’s power to that moment, and Cherkowski should soak up every moment of that incredible feat.

Congratulations to Anne Cherkowski on her first PWHL goal!

Osborne Remains a Solid Member of the Sirens’ Lineup

From the way that Kayle Osborne commanded the net in this game, you would think that she had had plenty of time to rest. However, that is the exact opposite. The Sirens have played 13 games now this season, and Osborne has been the netminder in each and every one. Callie Shanahan continues to sit as the backup goaltender, but she has yet to get out there on the ice for her first PWHL start.

Kayle Osborne, New York Sirens (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

In this game against the Victoire, Montreal took 32 shots on net. They outshot the Sirens in the first and the third period, but the Sirens outshot them in the second. The first is where the Victoire netted their only goal of the game, but Osborne was there to make an impressive 31 saves for a save percentage (SV%) of .969.

Even if the Sirens continue to overplay Osborne, she hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon. She was even named to Team Canada’s Olympic team, so she won’t even get a break during the pause for the Olympics. Osborne is an incredibly talented and successful goaltender. For her first season as the Sirens’ starter, she has definitely logged plenty of minutes and shown why the team relies heavily on her. The last thing New York needs is for her to get worn down.

D.C. Broke the U.S. Women’s Hockey Attendance Record

It’s challenging to discuss this game without acknowledging its significance. Washington, D.C., has now set the women’s hockey attendance record as 17,228 fans flocked to Capital One Arena. The Seattle Torrent previously set the record for their home opener on Nov. 28. 16,014 people packed the stands of Climate Pledge Arena to watch the Torrent play in their first home game now that they are an official team in the PWHL.

This is still an incredible achievement for Seattle, but 1,000 more fans attended the game in D.C. As the PWHL continues to consider expansion, Washington, D.C., has made a strong case for why it should receive a team.

Sirens Head Back to Prudential Center

The Sirens will return to the Prudential Center, where they will host the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The season series between the Sirens and Victoire will continue on Feb. 26 at the Prudential Center, following the Olympic break.