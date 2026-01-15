Can the Penguins Survive the Slide Before the Olympic Break?

The NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint, but right now, the Pittsburgh Penguins look like a team trying to run uphill in quicksand.

Just a week ago, the vibe around the team was cautiously optimistic. They were riding a six-game winning streak, looking like they had finally turned a corner to start the new year. Fast forward a few days, and that optimism has evaporated, replaced by the familiar anxiety that haunts teams hovering on the playoff bubble.

Heading into a pivotal stretch before the Olympic break, the Penguins sit just two points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s a position where every point is currency, yet the team seems to be misplacing its wallet on a nightly basis. Between a sudden offensive power outage, a seismic injury on the back end, and a grueling schedule, Head Coach Dan Muse has a mess on his hands that needs cleaning—and fast.

The Well Has Run Dry

The most glaring issue staring this team in the face is simple: the puck isn’t going in the net.

Over their last three games—a span of nine regulation periods—the Penguins have managed to score just two goals. This drought includes a shutout loss to the Boston Bruins and single-goal efforts against the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team built on star power, that level of production is unacceptable.

Boston Bruins left-winger Viktor Arvidsson (71) scores against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden (Natalie Reid-Imagn Images)

What makes this particularly frustrating for the coaching staff is that the process hasn’t been entirely broken. The Penguins are still generating high-danger chances. They are, for long stretches, outplaying their opponents in terms of possession and zone time. But in this league, deserving to score doesn’t put points in the standings. They are struggling to find those “ugly” goals—the deflections, the rebounds, the net-front scrambles—that usually bust a slump.

Compounding the misery is their inability to close out tight games. The Penguins are currently holding a dismal 4-10 record in games decided in overtime or shootouts. When you leave that many points on the table, it eventually comes back to haunt you. Rookie netminder Arturs Silovs has specifically had a rough go in the skills competition, allowing a league-high 11 goals on just 16 opportunities. It’s a harsh learning curve, but one the Penguins can ill afford right now.

Navigating the Karlsson Void

If the scoring drought is a headache, the situation on the blue line is a migraine. The loss of Erik Karlsson to a lower-body injury is a massive blow. Placed on injured reserve and expected to miss at least two weeks, Karlsson leaves a hole that isn’t easily filled.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson after scoring (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

We aren’t just talking about a defenseman here; we are talking about the primary engine of the Penguins’ transition game. Karlsson drives the offense from the back end and anchors both special teams units. Without him, the defense lacks a certain “offensive acumen”—the ability to skate the puck out of trouble and join the rush effectively.

Coach Muse has stated that replacing Karlsson’s heavy minutes will be done “by committee,” but that is easier said than done. While the pairing of Kris Letang and Brett Kulak has been statistically excellent at preventing goals at five-on-five, asking them to suddenly replicate Karlsson’s dynamic playmaking is a tall order. The rest of the defensive corps needs to figure out how to move the puck north without their safety valve.

Stars Not Shining Bright

When the depth is struggling and injuries mount, you look to your leaders. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the big guns are misfiring.

Sidney Crosby, usually the picture of consistency, is going through a strange spell. Sources around the team suggest the captain is being far too passive with the puck. We’re seeing him force passes into traffic rather than taking clear shots, and uncharacteristically, his passing accuracy has been off. When Crosby is deferring rather than dictating, the entire offense tends to hesitate.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin is clearly laboring. He appears to be nursing a shoulder injury that has limited his utility significantly. He’s been shifted to the wing and isn’t taking faceoffs, which disrupts the line combinations and puts more pressure on the other centers to carry the load in the dot.

The Youth Movement Stalls

It isn’t just the veterans who are feeling the heat. The injection of youth, which was supposed to provide energy, has hit a wall.

Rookie center Ben Kindel is in the midst of a brutal 14-game goal-scoring drought. He hasn’t looked like himself in recent matchups, leading to valid whispers that a stint in the press box might be necessary to let him reset mentally.

Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Furthermore, the middle-six forwards—players like Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha—have gone quiet. The third line has been largely ineffective, failing to provide the secondary scoring that is essential when the top line is struggling. When you combine a silent bottom-six with misfiring stars, you get exactly what we are seeing: two goals in three games.

The Gauntlet Awaits

There is no rest for the weary. The Penguins are currently in the thick of a schedule that would test the deepest rosters in the league. They are grinding through a stretch of six games in 11 days, including a seven-day road trip through the Pacific Division.

This road trip is a litmus test. Facing heavy, physical teams while trying to find your legs offensively is a dangerous combination. These games aren’t just filler; they will likely dictate whether the Penguins enter the Olympic break hunting for a playoff spot or planning for next season.

The talent is there, but the execution has vanished. If Muse and his leadership group can’t find a way to manufacture goals and patch the holes on the blue line immediately, that two-point gap in the standings is going to widen into a chasm.

