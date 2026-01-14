Kasperi Kapanen Has Rejuvenated the Oilers’ Forward Group

You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, and the Edmonton Oilers have experienced that firsthand this season. Forward Kasperi Kapanen missed 36 games due to injury, and his absence was glaring.

He sustained a knee injury on Oct. 19 against the Detroit Red Wings, and reaggravated the injury in a late-November practice right before he was set to return. He was visibly frustrated after leaving the ice and was seen knocking over the stick rack on his way to the locker room. He didn’t return until Jan. 6 against the Nashville Predators.

The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues in Nov. 2024. He found a home in Edmonton and has become an everyday player, rather than just a depth piece.

Related: Oilers Need Kasperi Kapanen to Step Up This Season

The biggest downside to Kapanen is that he battles inconsistency, especially last season, when he would go a few weeks playing well, but then become invisible for stretches. However, he stepped up in the playoffs, registering three goals and six points in 12, including the overtime winner in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final.

He continues to provide incredible value at his $1.3 million cap hit. His energy has rejuvenated the forward group, and the team looks better with him on it.

Kapanen Hasn’t Missed a Beat

Usually, when a player misses significant time, it takes a few games for them to get up to speed. That hasn’t been the case with Kapanen, who has been excellent since his return.

May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) digs the puck out from under the skate of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to score a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 victory in the game and a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

He has played 11 games this season, with one goal and seven points, but he’s done most of the damage since his return. In his five games, he has five points and has only gone pointless in one contest. The 29-year-old winger has also registered 10 hits in those five games. He’s playing physical, making plays, and getting on the scoresheet.

His skating is arguably his best attribute, and after a knee injury, it’s difficult to determine how much that would affect his mobility. Watching him, it’s hard to believe he was out for three months. He has carried over his strong playoff run to this season, and as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), he’s also playing for a new contract.

Kapanen Is a Great Fit on the Second Line

Kapanen has been a perfect fit on the second line alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl. His speed and physicality have complemented that line extremely well, and he’s been tenacious on the forecheck, forcing turnovers and making plays off those turnovers. Kapanen and Podkolzin retrieve pucks, and Draisaitl is the beneficiary. It’s the perfect combination, and their chemistry is undeniable.

Kapanen’s return also allows head coach Kris Knoblauch to move Jack Roslovic to the third line. The Oilers desperately need offence from the bottom six, and playing Roslovic there should provide a spark.

Hopefully, Kapanen will stay healthy for the rest of this season and in the future. His services are much appreciated, and he provides a boost to the forward group. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.