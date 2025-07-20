Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Kasperi Kapanen

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded John Klingberg, and now we turn our attention to another European player, Kasperi Kapanen. Kapanen was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 19 and injected much-needed speed into the lineup. He was supposed to be a depth addition, but found his way into the top six on occasion, playing with Leon Draisaitl, his most common linemate.

The Finnish forward recorded five goals and 13 points in 57 games since joining the Oilers. He also added one goal in 10 games with the Blues before being claimed. However, he was a minus-16, his worst plus/minus of his career, and was a combined minus-22 between St. Louis and Edmonton. The 28-year-old also added another three goals and six points in 12 playoff games. For a waiver claim, he didn’t have high expectations, but he was a pleasant surprise and had a decent season, especially in the playoffs. As a result, he signed a one-year, $1.3 million extension with the Oilers.

Kapanen’s Overall Grade

Kapanen battled inconsistency issues throughout the regular season. He was impactful in some games, but also invincible for extended periods and a non-factor in many others. The only forward with fewer goals with at least 50 games played was Mattias Janmark. While he’s fast, he doesn’t use that speed enough to get inside positioning and generate offence. The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder had 24 high-danger chances with the Oilers and only 49 shots at 5-on-5 according to Natural Stat Trick. He spent too much time along the perimeter. He was mediocre in the regular season, so he gets a D+ grade. The 2014 first-round pick needed more production, especially playing with Draisaitl in the top six. He’s a bottom-six player, but played above his skill set.

However, he performed much better in the playoffs, despite his limited playing time. He wasn’t in the lineup to start the playoffs and didn’t make his postseason debut until Game 4 of Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He made an impact early and scored the overtime winner in Game 5 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final. The right-winger also scored twice against the Dallas Stars in Games 4 and 5 to help secure Edmonton another berth in the Stanley Cup Final. He averaged 0.5 points per game, and that’s not bad for a mid-November waiver claim with a $1 million cap hit.

May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) digs the puck out from under the skate of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to score a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 victory in the game and a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On top of his clutch moments, he was also a physical presence. He registered 43 hits in his 12 games, averaging 3.5 hits per game, and provided energy. Therefore, he gets a B- for his playoff performance. He was impactful and scored a clutch overtime goal, which enhanced his grade. It was truly a tale of two seasons for the Finnish forward.

Overall, he gets a C+ for his efforts. While he wasn’t overly effective in the regular season, he made up for it in the playoffs. He created memorable moments and provided excitement for the fan base. Hopefully, he can deliver the same this season, if not more, in a bottom-six role. However, he must find more consistency in the regular season if he wants to be a mainstay on the roster; otherwise, he will be replaced.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Kapanen for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.