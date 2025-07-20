Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: John Klingberg

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Viktor Arvidsson, and now we turn our attention to another Swede in John Klingberg. Klingberg is difficult to grade because he joined the Oilers late in the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Oilers in January after being limited to just 14 games in 2023-24 due to hip surgery. He was brought in as a reclamation project and didn’t have high expectations. But the right-shot defenceman added a layer of depth to the blue line, and you can’t have enough depth for a lengthy playoff run.

This was a good signing for both parties. It solidified Edmonton’s blue line depth and provided an opportunity for Klingberg to prove himself and show that he can still play at the NHL level. As a result, he signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks. He got a payday while adding a veteran presence to a rebuilding Sharks team, and hopefully, assist the power play.

He came in with a lot of risk because he hadn’t played a game in over 14 months, especially after recovering from a double hip resurfacing procedure. Despite that, he came in and did a solid job. He registered one goal and four points in 11 regular-season games, and added one goal and four points in 19 playoff games. He averaged 17:15 of ice time in the regular season and 19:08 in the playoffs. That’s impressive considering what he’s gone through over the last year. His minutes weren’t sheltered, and he played an important role down the stretch. He played 213:55 with Jake Walman at 5-on-5 during the playoffs, Edmonton’s most consistent pair in terms of ice time together. They also played the fifth-most minutes among any defence pair in the postseason at 5-on-5, and developed chemistry together. Klingberg’s solid play bumped Ty Emberson and Troy Stecher from the lineup.

Klingberg’s Overall Grade

It took him a while to get going during the regular season, but that’s understandable considering how much time he missed. He wasn’t very effective in his first five games, but continued to improve as we inched closer to the playoffs. Klingberg was adequate and made the defence core deeper. Therefore, his regular-season grade is a C-. He was added late and only played 11 games, which impacted his grade.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) celebrates after he scores a power play goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

However, he found some consistency in the playoffs and had a reliable defence partner. His lone goal came in a 6-1 drubbing of the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. His goal was the sixth of the game, so it wasn’t exactly in a high-pressure situation, but he still found a way to contribute. However, he was healthy-scratched three times, in place of Troy Stecher. He wasn’t taken out because he was bad necessarily, but they wanted more grit in the lineup, and someone to hopefully elevate Darnell Nurse, so Stecher was the best option. Despite that, Klingberg found a spot on this roster and outperformed a few players to weasel his way into the lineup. He got an elevated role and played solid minutes, so he gets a C for his playoff performance. He wasn’t great, but he wasn’t bad.

Overall, Klingberg exceeded expectations and gave the Oilers quality minutes. His puck-moving skills and his transition game made him a good fit in Oil Country. The Oilers are a high-tempo, puck-control team, so having defencemen break the puck out efficiently and give it to the skilled forwards is how they will be successful, and the Swedish defender did that. He can control the puck and make an accurate first pass. The biggest question mark was his skating. He’s usually a smooth-skating defenceman, but his recent hip surgeries could hinder his mobility. However, his skating was still above average. Therefore, he gets a C for his performance last season. He was a serviceable NHL defenceman.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Klingberg for his limited performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.