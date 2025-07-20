Canadiens Still Have Work to Do Before the 2025-26 Season Starts

The Montreal Canadiens have been one of the more active teams this offseason, pulling off some headline-making moves that signal the organization’s continued push toward competitiveness. From the blockbuster acquisition of Noah Dobson to shoring up their forward depth with names like Zachary Bolduc and Joe Veleno, general manager Kent Hughes has done his share of heavy lifting already.

While fans can start looking ahead to next season with cautious optimism, the Habs’ front office still has a few key tasks to take care of before camp opens. As we enter the second half of the summer, attention now turns to contract extensions and any additions the team might consider.

Pending UFAs

Two of Montreal’s most important players are set to hit unrestricted free agency (UFA) next summer: Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson. While the Canadiens don’t necessarily need to rush negotiations, now would be a smart time to lay the groundwork for extensions, or at least start to explore what those deals might look like.

Laine, still only 27, was a major acquisition for the Canadiens last season, and while he’s had an up-and-down career, his offensive upside remains undeniable. He’s one of the few players in the NHL with the natural shooting talent to score 40-plus goals if everything clicks. The fit in Montreal is still developing, but there’s potential. If the Canadiens believe they can help him rediscover his best form, and that he buys into the team’s vision, it would make sense to open extension talks sooner rather than later. Waiting could increase the price if he explodes next season or create uncertainty if he underperforms again.

Then there’s Matheson. After a career year in 2023-24, Matheson proved that he can handle big minutes and contribute in all situations. He’s played a critical leadership role on a young blue line and showed strong chemistry with multiple partners. Now 31 years old, Matheson may be entering the final few years of his prime, but the Canadiens would be hard-pressed to replace his presence, especially if they continue to push toward playoff contention. Even with Dobson and Lane Hutson now in the fold, Matheson’s mobility and IQ make him important. If the number and term make sense, it’s worth considering locking him up before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The question for both players will be cost and timeline. Laine likely won’t come cheap, and his injury history might make Montreal hesitant to commit long-term without another strong season. Matheson, meanwhile, could be open to an extension that gives him stability through his mid-30s, but how much cap space are the Canadiens willing to allocate to a veteran in the midst of a future contending team?

RFA Watch

While Laine and Matheson take up the UFA spotlight, two restricted free agents will also require the Canadiens’ attention sooner rather than later: Bolduc and Hutson. Both are signed through next season but will need new contracts next summer, and their development over the coming months could greatly influence what kind of deals they command.

Bolduc, who was acquired in the trade that sent Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues, brings scoring upside and versatility to the Canadiens’ forward group. He’s already shown flashes of a potential top-six forward and has quickly become an intriguing part of the team’s youth movement. If Bolduc produces in a larger role this season, he could position himself for a significant raise.

In Bolduc’s case, it may be wise for the Canadiens to evaluate the season before talking contract. A bridge deal might make sense for both sides unless he truly breaks out. Montreal doesn’t need to rush an extension now, but he’s a name worth keeping an eye on.

Hutson, on the other hand, might be a different story. The young defenseman was solid last season, showcasing the skating, vision, and puck-moving ability that made him the Calder Trophy winner. He looks ready to take another step this season.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

If Hutson flourishes, he could be due for a hefty payday in short order. The Canadiens will want to get ahead of the market and sign him to a long-term extension that buys up some UFA years. Hutson’s contract situation is a future puzzle that Hughes will want to plan for now.

More Free Agency Work?

Though most of the big-name signings are off the board, the Canadiens could still explore some remaining opportunities in the free-agent market. The idea here wouldn’t be about making a splash, but rather continuing to build out depth or shoring up the Laval Rocket roster.

Montreal already added Kaapo Kahkonen, Sammy Blais, and Veleno for depth and internal competition, but there’s always value in finding affordable players who can play up and down the lineup or push young players at camp. If the team is looking to add more experience to the fourth line or wants to give Laval a little more firepower, bringing in a veteran player on a professional tryout (PTO) or a cheap deal could be an option.

Another path could be waiting for other teams to make cap-related cuts. As training camps approach, some veterans could become available on waivers or via trade. Hughes has shown a willingness to be opportunistic in the past; if the right situation presents itself, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one or two more small moves added to the ledger.

Laval will need reinforcements. The Canadiens may want to bolster Laval with solid veterans who can help guide the younger prospects, much like they’ve done in previous years.

The Canadiens have already done a lot this summer, but a general manager’s work is never truly finished. With pending contract talks looming for key players like Laine, Matheson, Bolduc, and Hutson, the front office will want to stay ahead of the curve and start laying down the foundation for the future. Add in the possibility of smaller depth signings or Laval-focused moves, and there’s still plenty on Montreal’s plate before the puck drops this fall. If managed well, these next steps could help solidify the team’s core for years to come, and ensure the Habs stay on the right track in their ongoing return to relevance.