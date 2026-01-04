Canucks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Sherwood Extension, Karlsson, Olympics and More

The Vancouver Canucks just wrapped up a brief three-game homestand, where they grabbed only two of a possible six points. They are still winless at Rogers Arena since Dec. 6 and are stuck on four victories, with a league-worst 4-12-3 record when they suit up in either blue and green or orange and black.

Let’s take a look at the schedule and major storylines heading into this week (Jan. 5 – 11), as they embark on a tough six-game Eastern road trip that could end up defining their season.

Canucks & Sherwood Talking Extension Again, But Trade Still Likely

Amidst a lot of trade speculation, the Canucks have returned to the possibility of signing Kiefer Sherwood to an extension. During the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada, insider Elliotte Friedman reported that they have sent another offer to Sherwood’s camp, but that there is still a gap in the numbers between the two sides.

Sherwood is having another career season in Vancouver, with a team-leading 17 goals. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and is in line for a massive raise on his current $1.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract. Reports suggest he could get as much as $5 or $6 million on the open market, something the Canucks don’t seem to be comfortable giving him. If they can’t come to an agreement by the trade deadline, he should fetch at least a first-round pick, maybe even more.

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood checks Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Sherwood has played his heart out for the Canucks ever since he joined the team, and is still giving it his all despite the possibility he could be leaving at any time.

“I mean, I love it here,” he said. “I want to do nothing more than bring energy and happiness to this fan base in this market. This is where, you know, some of my dreams have come true. And we have a lot of great teammates and great relationships that I’ve built here, and I’m just thankful that the staff is trusting me with opportunities that I was hoping for a couple years ago…”

Sherwood has taken on a larger role in the Canucks’ lineup this season, even more than last season, when he hit a career-high 19 goals. He has seen a sizeable bump in ice time from 14:53 to 17:29, and a lot more time on the power play, jumping from 49 seconds to 2:03. He has been effective, too, scoring six power-play goals, which is second on the team behind Jake DeBrusk. Oh yes, he of course paces everyone in hits, with 198. All in all, he’s probably been the MVP so far, and while it would be disappointing to lose him, if he’s not going to re-sign, the Canucks need to get something in return.

Karlsson Signs Extension During Hot Streak

Linus Karlsson has been, without a doubt, the feel-good story of the season for the Canucks. After only three goals in 23 games bouncing between Abbotsford and Vancouver last season, he already has 10 goals this season and is on pace for his first 20-goal campaign. In the midst of a hot streak (five goals in seven games), the Canucks rewarded him on Friday (Jan. 2) with a two-year extension worth $2.25 million AAV, securing his future in Vancouver as part of the new core.

Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic reacts as Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek, forward Drew O’Connor and forward Linus Karlsson celebrate Hronek’s goal scored on Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

“Linus has taken a number of big steps since joining our organization,” said general manager Patrik Allvin. “He has worked hard on his game, and we have been impressed with his development both on and off the ice. A leader last year for our Calder Cup Championship team in Abbotsford, Linus used that momentum and experience to solidify a position this year in Vancouver. We look forward to helping him continue to grow moving forward.”

Karlsson has seemingly found his niche in the NHL as a “crease crasher” who does most of his damage near the front of the net. According to NHL Edge, eight of his 10 goals and 30 of his 55 shots have come in the high-danger areas of the ice. If he can continue that trend, he will be a valuable part of any roster and likely a perennial 15-20 goal scorer throughout his career.

Canucks Will Have Multiple Players at the Olympics

With the 2026 Winter Olympics nearly a month away, nations have started to announce their rosters. On Friday, Sweden and Finland announced that Elias Pettersson and Kevin Lankinen will join their respective countries in February. They were part of the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and will now suit up in Italy for their first Olympic experience.

“It’s special, very honoured,” Pettersson said. “I’m very excited for when the time comes. Coach called a week ago, talked game plan, etc. and about what to expect from every player.”

“Yeah, it’s obviously great news,” Lankinen shared. “It’s something that’s been a goal of mine for a long time, and a dream come true. I got the call on Boxing Day morning, so it was a cool little late Christmas gift.”

Team Sweden forward Elias Pettersson looks on in warm-up before the game against Team Canada during a 4 Nations Face-Off (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Czechia hasn’t announced their roster yet, but Filip Hronek should be part of it, considering his previous international experience and the season he’s having so far (three goals and 25 points in 41 games). He’s never been to the Winter Olympics before, but has been a staple on their World Championship and World Junior teams, accumulating 101 games over various tournaments.

As for other players, Marco Rossi will definitely suit up for Austria, Teddy Blueger and Lukas Reichel have already been named to Latvia and Germany, respectively, and David Kampf will probably join Hronek on Czechia.

Tough Eastern Road Trip Ahead

As mentioned off the top, the Canucks begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday that will take them through a lot of tough opponents. All six are in the conversation for the playoffs, and no matchup will be easy. All but one are in the dog fight that is the Atlantic Division, with the last-place team (Toronto Maple Leafs) only five points out of third. The Canucks will be playing the role of spoilers, as they will meet five of the eight teams on this road trip.

Luckily, the Canucks have been road warriors this season, with 12 of their 16 wins coming away from Rogers Arena. They have one of the best road records in the NHL at 12-8-2, and like last season, look like a different team when they don their whites instead of their blue and greens. With the Canucks hitting the midseason point under .500 at 16-20-5, and six points out of a playoff spot, this road trip could decide the fate of their season.

If the Canucks can string together a long winning streak, like their next opponent, the Buffalo Sabres, just did, they could get themselves back into the conversation. If not, they will likely be that much closer to packing it in and fighting for a lottery spot instead.

Canucks Schedule Jan. 5 – 11