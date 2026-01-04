Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Hurricanes for the Second Half of a Back-to-Back

On Sunday, Jan. 4, the New Jersey Devils are getting ready to host the Carolina Hurricanes. They are now on a two-game winning streak, after beating the Utah Mammoth 4-1 on Jan 3. With the second half of a back-to-back against a difficult opponent in the Hurricanes, the Devils will pull out all the stops to try and get the win.

Luckily for the Devils, the Hurricanes are also on the second half of a back-to-back. They just hosted the Colorado Avalanche yesterday and lost 5-3. With a tired Carolina team after a game the day before and travel, the Devils might have a chance.

The Devils and Hurricanes opened their 2025-26 NHL season against one another on Oct. 9 in a playoff rematch. The Hurricanes won their home opener 6-3 and handed the Devils their first loss of the season. Since the Devils are on home ice, let’s see if the home team will have all the luck in this season series.

Devils Storylines

With Jacob Markstrom having a stellar performance last night, Jake Allen will be the starting goaltender tonight. Allen has some big shoes to fill after Markstrom recorded a save percentage (SV%) of .968 after only allowing one goal from 31 shots. Allen kicked off the Devils’ win streak with his .943 SV% on two shots on Dec. 31. With Allen back in the win column, he’ll do his best to keep the Devils in the game tonight against the Hurricanes.

The Devils had a full team effort last night, as their four goals were scored by four different players. Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Dougie Hamilton all scored goals. Brett Pesce and Jack Hughes recorded two assists each, while Dawson Mercer, Bratt, and Luke Glendening all recorded one.

With eight players on the scoresheet, other players pulled their weight without recording a point. Jonas Siegenthaler was a huge piece of the Devils’ defense, on top of Pesce and Hamilton. In order to take down the Hurricanes tonight, they’ll need another full team effort like they did yesterday.

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Nico Hischier. He scored a goal against the Mammoth on Saturday, after Hughes’ shot bounced off his knee. In this game, let’s see if he can get a goal off a real shot, especially since it’s the captain’s birthday.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 22-17-2

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 9 goals (G), 24 assists (A), 33 points (P) Nico Hischier – 12 G, 20 A, 32 P Timo Meier – 12 G, 13 A, 25 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 15 A, 25 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 13 A, 24 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 11-8-1, 2.52 goals-against average (GAA), .912 SV% Jacob Markstrom – 10-9-1, 3.20 GAA, .888 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes

Season Record: 24-14-3

Top Scorers:

Sebastian Aho – 17 G, 25 A, 42 P Andrei Svechnikov – 12 G, 19 A, 31 P Nikolaj Ehlers – 10 G, 20 A, 30 P Seth Jarvis – 19 G, 10 A, 29 P Shayne Gostisbehere – 4 G, 25 A, 29 P

Goalie Stats:

Frederik Andersen – 5-10-2, 3.43 GAA, .867 SV% Brandon Bussi – 13-2-1, 2.33 GAA, .901 SV% Pyotr Kochetkov – 6-2-0, 2.33 GAA, .899 SV% Cayden Primeau – 2-1-0, 4.30 GAA, .838 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

Carolina Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Noah Philp, Mike Reilly

Injured: Seth Jarvis, Charles-Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin, Pyotr Kochetkov

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will head to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

The season series between the Hurricanes and Devils will continue on Jan. 17 in New Jersey.