Capitals Trade Asset Tiers: Could Samsonov Be Moved at the Deadline?

If the Washington Capitals are going to make a splash before the trade deadline, they have five-and-a-half weeks left to do it. General manager Brian MacLellan has until March 21 to adjust his roster, with the D.C. outfit interested in adding quality up front and between the pipes.

Provided the team remains on course for a spot in the postseason, it’s safe to assume MacLellan won’t be moving any key pieces out before the deadline. Washington’s core players – the likes of Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov – are here to stay.

That said, the Capitals’ untradable list extends some way down the roster. Martin Fehervary, who started preseason pegged as a potential third-pair option, is now indispensable. The same applies to Alexi Protas, who came from nowhere to earn a place in head coach Peter Laviolette’s circle of trust.

Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

However, the noise surrounding Washington’s recent form has cut through. The Caps, currently 4-6-0, have dipped to fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-14-9 record on the year. Their goaltending has been underwhelming, and they have gaps to plug in the offensive zone.

MacLellan is serious about making changes to his roster. Last month, it was widely reported that the Capitals were one of the teams that kicked tyres on a potential move for Evander Kane. They were also linked with a trade swoop for former Pittsburgh Penguin, Marc-Andre Fleury.

The question isn’t whether MacLellan will make a move – it’s about when he’ll pull the trigger and which assets will be sent the other way. With that in mind, an assessment of Washington’s trade block is in order.

Tier One – Washington’s Trade Block:

2022 Second-Round Pick: Although the Caps must retool at some point, dealing their second-round selection in this year’s draft wouldn’t be the worst idea. With Ovechkin’s window closing, MacLellan’s task is to acquire players capable of making an immediate impact. If it takes a second-round pick to get a deal for a netminder over the line, it’s one the Caps should take.

Justin Schultz: The 31-year-old ranks sixth in time on ice (17:29) amongst Washington defencemen, with his $4 million cap hit ranking third behind only Carlson and Dmitry Orlov. His contract expires at the end of the season and Trevor van Riemsdyk could replace him in the line-up with minimal fuss. Although the Caps wouldn’t be thrilled to give up an experienced blueliner before their playoff push, it might be a price worth paying.

Carl Hagelin: Now 33, the seasoned winger is an effective penalty killer who has earned Laviolette’s trust at five-on-five. However, his own goal against last month did little to dispel accusations that he has lost his touch. He ranks 17th in points on the team while earning $2.75 million against the salary cap through this year and next. With plenty of graduates from the Hershey Bears waiting in the wings, he’s a player Washington could live without.

Daniel Sprong: The soon-to-be 25-year-old hasn’t kicked on as expected this season. He’s struggled to find his flow, enduring painful scoring droughts on route to registering 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 39 games. A restricted free agent (RFA) this summer, Sprong is somebody the Caps could sell without disrupting Laviolette’s systems.

Michal Kempny: Although his $2.5 million contract runs out at the end of the season, the 31-year-old isn’t in MacLellan’s long-term plans. He’s been a positive influence in the American Hockey League all season, winning hearts and minds following his injury comeback. However, if the Caps can move the Czech defenceman’s contract, they should.

Tier Two – Assets the Capitals Could Sell:

Iya Samsonov: The 24-year-old Russian, a pending RFA, hasn’t delivered on the promise that saw the Caps select him 22nd overall in 2015. In 25 appearances this term, he boasts a save percentage (SV%) of .902 and a 2.89 goals-against average (GAA). Chronically inconsistent and losing the battle for Washington’s crease, the 6-foot-3 ‘stopper retains value because his ceiling is high. He’s the guy McLellan should deal if he moves for a netminder.

Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

2022 First-Round Pick: The Capitals are reluctant to part with their opening round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft because this year’s prospect pool is regarded as strong and deep. However, if MacLellan is serious about winning another Cup in the Ovechkin era, now is the time to throw the kitchen sink at it.

Tier Three – Players the Capitals are Unlikely to Sell:

Vitek Vanecek: The 26-year-old from Czechia has the upper hand in the race for control of the blue paint at Capital One Arena. However, his .915 SV% and 2.39 GAA only tell part of the story. The 6-foot-2 netminder has looked comfortable this season, more so than Samsonov, and is on course for a career year. Will Vanecek be the pending RFA goalie that MacLellan opts to re-sign?

TJ Oshie: Briefly, let’s ignore the fact that we’re talking about a player so integral to the Capitals on and off the ice. Instead, focus on the fact he’s 35, has missed a bunch of games this season (29), and has three years to go on his $5.75 million per deal. Oshie is 12th on the Capitals for points (five goals, eight assists) and has seen his ice time slip to 17:34. However, his emotional importance to the franchise is unquestionable (and he has a 10-team no-trade list). It would be difficult, and controversial, to move him.

Stop us if you've heard this one before…



TJ OSHIE WINS IT IN THE SHOOTOUT!!! pic.twitter.com/5VMK1rUpu1 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 12, 2021

Long-Term Prospects: MacLellan must be clear-eyed about the fact the Capitals are running out of time to win another Stanley Cup. As a result, he simply cannot afford to sell off the franchise’s top prospects. He could, however, move players who are still some way off from breaking into the NHL. After an impressive season in the Western Hockey League, forward Bear Hughes’ stock is high. The same applies to defenceman Vincent Iorio and Russia-based forward Bogdan Trineyev. While the Capitals should avoid trading prospects at the deadline, MacLellan must remain open-minded about the idea if a favourable deal crops up.

Tier Four – The Capitals’ Almost-Untouchable Assets:

Lars Eller: Unless the Capitals negotiate a blockbuster deal, it would be unwise to move one of the league’s most effective bottom-six centres. Washington would have to get an excellent player in return to trade their 32-year-old Dane. However, he’s signed up for another season at $3.5 million against the cap and there are prospects who could step into his role.

Sure Bet Prospects: The likes of Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Protas are virtually untouchable. They have key roles to play at Capital One Arena in the near future – it would take a significant haul for MacLellan to part with one of his top prospects.

2023 Early Round Picks: Given the team’s average age (28.8) and poor form since New Year’s Day, it would be brave – or possibly stupid – to trade away picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. If the Capitals struggle next season, they’ll need to make the most of their early selections. Now isn’t the time to sell distant picks.

Capitals’ Targets at the 2021-22 Trade Deadline:

As noted, MacLellan has two areas of need to address before the deadline: in goal and up front (probably in the form of a winger).

Vancouver Canucks netminder Jaroslav Halak could be an option between the pipes, he’s an unrestricted free agent in the summer and is a player new general manager Patrik Allvin is willing to trade. Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets joins Dallas Stars duo Anton Khudobin and Braden Holtby as potential targets. Fleury, of course, remains on the table.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Seattle Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok is an intriguing player on the block. He’s registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 34 appearances this term – but has the versatility Washington is looking for at the deadline.

There are, however, plenty of forwards the Capitals could move for in the weeks ahead. Rickard Rakell could be an option if the Anaheim Ducks fade out of playoff contention, while Claude Giroux is the player every contender will be interested in if he greenlights a trade away from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Make no mistake, trade season has arrived, and the Capitals will make moves before March 21.