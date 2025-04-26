Capitals Prospect Ilya Protas Discussed Family Legacy & NHL Future

Belarusian forward Ilya Protas was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (75th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He joins his brother Aliaksei in the organization, and the brothers have a strong chance of playing together for the Capitals, years after another set of brothers from Belarus lined up in the NHL: Andrei and Sergei Kostitsyn. He was signed to an entry-level contract shortly after the draft.

In this translated interview, Protas talked about his emotions during and after the draft, playing and practicing with his brother, his successful season in the OHL, and his plans for the future in Washington.

** You can read Protas’ interview in Russian by Alexander Morozov on Belarus Hockey here **

NHL Draft Day: A Family Affair

Protas was elated to be selected by the Capitals. “Honestly, I was just happy to join my brother in Washington,” he said. “The draft number, the round – that didn’t matter at the time. Even now, it doesn’t really. It’s a nice bonus that they trusted me and picked me earlier than expected. I was just happy my family was at the draft. That I could spend that moment with them and joining my brother on the Capitals – that was an indescribable feeling!” ​

Ilya Protas, Windsor Spitfires (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He emphasized that being drafted by the Capitals was particularly meaningful because of his brother’s presence on the team:​ “As a kid, my favorite players were [Alex] Ovechkin, [Evgeni] Malkin, [Evgeni] Kuznetsov, and [Pavel] Datsyuk. I wanted to be on Washington or Pittsburgh. My brother’s childhood favorite was San Jose, but I didn’t have just one favorite team. It was either Washington or Pittsburgh for me – they were both my favorites. Washington picked me, and I was thrilled!” ​

Transitioning to North American Hockey

Right after he was selected, Protas met with the organization and discussed his future. “Right after the draft, I went upstairs to the box where I met the head coach, the development coaches, and the team’s GM. We had a talk – they asked me about my plans for the future, for the next season. I told them I was planning to go to the CHL, enter the draft there, and whichever club selected me, that’s where I’d go. Then I went to the development camp. After one of the practices, the development coach came up to me and said that Windsor had picked me. I said, ‘Great, I’m ready to work.’”

Protas’ North American career began with a move to the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he played for the Des Moines Buccaneers. He recorded 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) in 61 games during the 2023-24 season. ​He moved to the Ontario Hockey League after the Windsor Spitfires drafted him third overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, following Matvei Gridin and Vit Zahejsky. Discussing the differences between leagues, Protas said,​ “The USHL is more defensive and simple, tailored for college. The OHL is faster, more offensive, with many skilled players. That suits my style better.”​

Embracing Canadian Hockey Culture

He quickly adapted to the Canadian hockey environment, appreciating the passionate fans:​ “Even if we go to a store, people recognize us, whether we’re wearing team gear or not. They approach us, talk, ask for photos, and I’m not even talking about NHL cities. Everything is great, and I’m enjoying that.”​

Protas’ Stellar Rookie Season

Protas made an immediate impact in the OHL, scoring in his debut for the Spitfires. His performance peaked with a four-goal, one-assist game against the Guelph Storm, earning him the first star of the match. He finished the regular season with 124 points (50 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games, ranking second in the OHL in points and third in goals. ​

Training and Development

Protas credited his offseason training with his brother in Vitebsk for his development:​ “Working out with my brother in Vitebsk over the summer was a crucial step in my development.”​ However, he also acknowledged areas that need improvement. “You have to work on everything, push it to the maximum, because there’s no limit to perfection,” Protas said. “The most important thing is skating and speed, but that will come once I improve physically, once I get stronger. That’s also a key factor.” ​

Working out at home made the difference for both brothers. Aliaksei has been on fire all season, ending the regular season with a career-high 66 points. “Probably the biggest factor in my success this year was that I spent the preseason with my younger brother. Because I was doing drills with him, spending so much time with him — that was the key to my success (laughs). But seriously, it’s his work ethic and dedication that really stand out. The way he works, few guys do. He gives it everything. Even when I get tired during preseason, he keeps going and encourages me. Thanks to him, I’m getting better too.”

Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Moving from home at such a young age is always difficult, but Protas was motivated, so it was an easy decision. “Honestly, when you have such an opportunity, you chase the dream,” he said. “When it’s your year, when you can go after that dream and develop in the junior leagues, you just have to go for it. I also saw my brother’s success in his career and realized I had to take that step, too. It was tough because I’m a very home-oriented guy. There were challenges with communication — with my parents, with my brother. What really helped me was that Aleksei is always available — if I call, he answers. We’re in the same time zone.”

“But when I first arrived here, he was still in Belarus and didn’t come over until two weeks later, so it was really hard. I couldn’t call my parents or him while they were sleeping. Once he arrived, though, I called him all the time during the season. We talked often, and he really helped me out. Of course, the move wasn’t easy — the first two months, I missed home a lot. But eventually, I adjusted and started to really enjoy my time in North America.​”

2025 #OHLAwards 🏆



Burying 50 goals and tallying 124 points for @SpitsHockey in 2024-25, @Capitals prospect Ilya Protas is awarded the William Hanley Trophy as the #OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.



DETAILS 📰: https://t.co/mKgat2lg1H pic.twitter.com/DMrH5IoHbg — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 15, 2025

Of course, it wasn’t always easy. “Especially at the beginning, it was hard,​” Protas says. “There were moments when I’d call my mom and say, ‘Get dad ready. That’s it, I’m coming home. It’s too hard. I can’t do this.’ That happened during the first two weeks — it was really tough. Sometimes I’d stop and think, ‘What’s wrong with me? So many guys dream about this opportunity — to play and grow — and I’m ready to go back home.’ But it was incredibly hard, I’ll say it again. Back then, I had such a warm relationship with my family. It was hard to part ways with them and leave home behind. I really thought I’d go back… but I managed to push through, and things started to look up. I’m really glad it turned out this way.​”

He also expressed disappointment over Belarus’s exclusion from international competitions:​ “It’s very upsetting. Playing for the national team and in the U20 WJC is a dream of mine.”​

However, as his progress continues, Protas may soon join forces with his brother in Washington, playing together in the NHL.