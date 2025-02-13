Capitals News & Rumors: Aktell, Evans, Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals are dominating this season, surprising many fans around the league with their ability to win games and dominate the tough Metropolitan Division. They have gone from potential sellers coming into the 2024-25 season to being viewed as buyers considering it looks like they might be able to make a run for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history, and their first since 2018. In this edition of Capitals News & Rumors, we look at the recent contract termination of Hardy Haman Aktell, potential interest in Montreal Canadiens’ forward Jake Evans, and the continued record chase for superstar forward Alex Ovechkin.

Capitals Terminate Aktell, Aktell Joins National League

A couple of weeks back, the Capitals agreed to a mutual contract termination with defender Hardy Haman Aktell. He had nine assists through 27 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) before the termination and has since decided to leave North America to sign a multi-year contract with SC Bern in the National League.

Aktell was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft to the Nashville Predators at 108th overall after a strong season in Sweden. He made his NHL debut with the Capitals in the 2023-24 season playing six games and notching one assist. Through 82 career games in the AHL, he scored two goals and added 18 assists for 20 points. It seems as though his career in North America is over, for now.

Capitals Interested in Jake Evans

The Capitals could look to bolster their forward depth, and it seems as though they’ve had, and continue to have, interest in Canadiens’ forward Jake Evans. According to Frank Seravalli, the Canadiens’ forward is on the Capitals’ radar as they weigh their options heading toward the trade deadline. Seravalli adds that he believes the Capitals tried to acquire Evans at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, offering the Habs a second-round pick, but negotiations didn’t go far enough for a deal to be completed.

Evans, who is 28 years old, has scored 11 goals and added 16 assists for 27 points through 56 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 38 goals and added 81 assists for 119 points through 324 games which comes out to a 0.37 points-per-game average. He is in the final season of his contract that has a very affordable, $1.7 million cap hit.

We will see if the Capitals can get a deal done, and what it would take to bring him in. For now, though, it seems like talks have stalled.

Ovechkin Continues Chase for Goal Record, 1600-Point Plateau

The NHL is officially in a break with the 4 Nations Face-Off underway. Captain Alex Ovechkin goes into the break with 879 career goals which places him just 15 behind Wayne Gretzky, who holds the record for most goals scored by a single player in their career. At the same time, Ovechkin is seven points away from reaching the 1600-point plateau, and he would be the 11th player in NHL history to reach that milestone.

He may reach both milestones this season and continue to add to his Hall of Fame career as the Capitals push for a championship run. The Caps aren’t back in action until Saturday (Feb. 22) when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, so they’ll enjoy this long break before getting back to action.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.