Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Keefe, Berube, Dubas & Treliving

I didn’t think the 4 Nations Face-Off would amount to much. Who to root for? I also secretly acknowledge that I found myself hoping the Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander would lead his team to a win over what should have been a heavily-favoured Team Canada. I like underdogs (if that’s even possible, given the elite talent on all four teams.)

I also wasn’t expecting much after Team Canada went up 2–0 in the first game of the 4 Nations. It had all the makings of a potential blowout. But Team Sweden came roaring back, tying the game and sending it into overtime. It turned out to be a far more exciting and competitive game than I anticipated, and I’m glad it did. I was wrong on several accounts.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Feb. 13

I’ll dive into Mitch Marner’s game-winning overtime goal in a bit, but for now, it’s safe to say it was a thrilling game that could have gone either way. I’m hoping the remaining games are just as exciting. Finally, I’ve got to say—I love the 10-minute, three-on-three overtime format; it keeps the action intense and unpredictable.

Item One: Mitch Marner Nets OT Winner for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Canada’s 4-3 victory over Sweden on Wednesday night. Marner, who skated alongside Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, had a quiet start but stepped up in OT, beating goaltender Filip Gustavsson with a precise blocker-side shot that found the inside of the post.

What made the moment even more special was the loud cheer from the Montreal crowd as Marner was named the game’s second star, a rare sight for a player usually celebrated by Toronto fans in blue and white. You gotta love it when a Maple Leafs player gets a roar from a Montreal crowd.

Item Two: Comparing Sheldon Keefe and Craig Berube as NHL Coaches

Now that Maple Leafs fans have had a chance to see new head coach Craig Berube in action for more than half of a season, what have we learned about him? How is he different from former head coach Sheldon Keefe?

A few distinct differences and similarities stand out between the two NHL coaches. Keefe was more analytical and process-oriented. He relied on strategy and systems. While Keefe could be fiery at times, especially when discussing the team’s approach, he also wasn’t afraid to adjust or make changes mid-game. His emphasis was mainly on skill, possession, and offensive play.

Related: Winter of Leafs’ Discontent: Sheldon Keefe’s Coaching in Question

In contrast, Berube has shown himself to be more motivational in his style. He’s also taken a more old-school, hard-nosed approach to coaching. His background as a physical player has undoubtedly influenced his coaching philosophy, which prioritizes a more direct, north-south style of play. While Berube can be intense, particularly in practices, he has not publicly embarrassed players, highlighting his emotional control. Despite being seen as a physical coach, he’s also shown a cerebral side. He’s focused on the mental aspect of the game and on getting the best out of his players without relying solely on brute force.

Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas when they were with the Maple Leafs. (The Hockey Writers)

Whereas Keefe’s coaching style leans toward a structured, skill-based approach, Berube’s focus on motivation and physicality stands out. Both coaches valued strong defensive play and succeeded in molding competitive teams, but their methods to get there were quite different. Keefe adapted to evolving trends in the game, while Berube typically sticks to his roots of hard work and grit.

Item Three: Brad Treliving vs. Kyle Dubas as Maple Leafs GMs

Differences are also noticeable between Brad Treliving and Kyle Dubas as Maple Leafs general managers. Dubas was known for his highly-analytical approach, focusing on offensive talent and building a team based on finesse. He valued speed and skill, even if it sometimes meant sacrificing size and physicality. Dubas was also more in the public eye, constantly in the media spotlight, and shared his ideas openly, especially regarding team strategy.

Related: Brad Treliving Reshaping Maple Leafs in His Own Image

Treliving, on the other hand, has had a much quieter media presence. He tends to operate in the background, preferring a less flashy role. His philosophy has leaned more toward balance. He values skill and physicality, acknowledging the importance of size in a playoff-contending team. With Treliving in charge, the Maple Leafs seem to have a more rounded approach to roster construction, emphasizing size and grit to complement the skill players.

Dubas and Treliving clearly both understand the game, but their management styles contrast significantly. While Dubas focused heavily on offensive talent, speed, and puck control, Treliving emphasizes a balance between skill and physicality, ensuring his team can compete in all aspects of the game.

Item Four: Whatever Happened to Erik Källgren?

Erik Källgren’s time with the Maple Leafs was marked by challenging, yet often admirable, performances. While he never became a permanent fixture, he was thrown into difficlt situations many might have struggled with. Despite being thrust into high-pressure games, Källgren held his own. He kept the team competitive and gave them a chance to win.

He settled in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. However, he was often called up to the big club when injuries took a toll on the team’s goaltending depth. His stats in Toronto were respectable, with a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage over 24 NHL games. However, it was clear the Maple Leafs probably never saw Källgren as stable enough in the crease, which eventually led to his departure.

Erik Kallgren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So where did he go? After leaving the Maple Leafs, Källgren signed with the New Jersey Devils in July 2023. His journey then took him to the AHL’s Utica Comets for the 2023-24 season, where he struggled to find consistency. In 2024, Källgren returned to Sweden, playing for Brynäs IF in the SHL. There, he’s shown solid form with a 2.36 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 26 games. While uncertain in the NHL, his career trajectory seems to have found a steadier path in his homeland.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are on a brief break while the 4 Nations Face-Off continues. Last night’s game was a treat, with standout games from Marner and Nylander (although a Nylander error led to a Team Canada goal). Fans should look forward to seeing Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews take the ice on Thursday night when Team USA faces off against Team Finland.

This could be an exciting international series if the remaining games are anything like the thrilling first matchup.