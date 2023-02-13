Capitals News & Rumors: All-Star Weekend, Strome & More

In this edition of the Washington Capitals news and rumors update, the team has announced extensions for Sonny Milano and Dylan Strome for multiple seasons. Meanwhile, with the All-Star Weekend concluded, how did Alex Ovechkin fare in the skills competition?

Sonny Milano Signs Contract Extension

On Feb. 4, the Capitals announced a contract extension for Milano. After a much different path than most players take to make a team, he has found a home in Washington and has been locked up for three more years, with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.9 million. Through 42 games this season, he has scored eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points and currently sits at minus-3 in the plus/minus column.

This is an incredible signing for a player that was passed over by so many teams in free agency during the offseason. His 22 points are good enough for eighth in team scoring and he has had an amazing impact at both ends of the ice. He has been an under-the-radar player and one of the reasons for the team’s success this season.

Dylan Strome Signs Contract Extension

On Feb. 3, just a day before the Milano news, the team announced a contract extension for Dylan Strome. The contract has an AAV of $5 million over the next five seasons. Through 54 games this season, he has scored 11 goals and added 25 assists for 36 points. He sits at a minus-7 with 18 penalty minutes as well. After just a one-year deal signed in the offseason, Strome also seems to have found a home in Washington.

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I didn’t expect him to be signed for this much money, but I’m a big fan of the Capitals bringing him back. He currently sits third in team scoring behind Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and has found himself playing a much bigger role than he has in the past with his previous teams. I think going forward and for the next couple of seasons, he will take on a leadership role and be one of the key players for the franchise as the core it has had for years gets older. He will be a massive part of the Capitals’ upcoming playoff run.

Ovechkin Loses Hardest Shot, Steals the Show at Breakaway Competition

It was a fun All-Star Weekend with some new festivities added. Ovechkin represented the Capitals and participated in the hardest shot competition, as well as the breakaway competition alongside Sidney Crosby. Ovechkin lost the former with only a 95.1 miles-per-hour slapshot, placing him in fourth out of five competitors. Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson took home the win with a 103.2 miles-per-hour shot.

What really caught the eye of many, and was probably the highlight of the night, was the team of Ovechkin and Crosby in the breakaway competition. They won it with a score of 40 after Ovechkin’s four-year-old son Sergei, who was wearing an “Ovi Jr” jersey, joined them on the ice and scored, capturing the hearts of everyone watching and beating out the other three competitors with the only perfect score.

Overall, it was a pretty busy week of news for the Capitals. A successful finish to All-Star Weekend for the captain, as well as being able to lock up two key players for a few more seasons. There haven’t been any updates on the rumor front as the trade deadline inches closer, but the team is likely going to make at least one depth move by March 3. I would guess if anything is going to happen it’s going to happen a little closer to the deadline.