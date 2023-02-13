Maple Leafs & Blackhawks Have to Talk Trading Toews

With the NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, speculation continues dominating every news cycle around the league. Specifically, for the markets at either end of the standings. Those expecting to contend want to strengthen their chances at all costs, as the others who recognize they don’t share the same stage hope to extract current value for future gains. Enter, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.

Rumours have linked these two clubs for weeks, in advance of the deadline, but the player that most of that chatter has centred around isn’t the one I think those potential negotiations should be focusing on.

Although Patrick Kane provides undeniable offensive potential, that’s not what the Maple Leafs have lacked through their First Round failures of late. What Jonathan Toews brings to the table, however, would surely round out Toronto’s recipe in all the right ways.

Price to Pay When Trading Toews

First and foremost, important to note, Toews has a full no-movement clause (NMC) in effect. Meaning, he’d have to not only agree to be traded but approve a move to Toronto. That said, if the centreman is looking to remain competitive and hoping to win more than he has been as a Blackhawk these days, then joining a Maple Leafs squad primed to do so certainly seems like an attractive proposition.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

Relevant to this discussion is that Toews will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2022-23 season. Currently making $10.5 million, it’s not as though a transfer of such magnitude is easy in today’s salary-capped NHL. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Especially if the teams involved are willing to get creative to make it happen.

Retaining part of Toews’ salary will be a necessary component that Chicago has to be willing to consider, to ensure they can at least get something in return for trading away their captain while they still can. The fact is, when the offseason hits, they lose any and all leverage in that regard. So, to agree to maintain part of his paycheque in order to acquire something — anything — that could help their rebuild seems like a wise financial decision.

On the flip side, Toronto has to recognize the price tag that dangles from a proven star like Toews, especially if Chicago helps offset the financial commitment when dealing him.

Kyle Dubas has done a decent job of crafting his team into the contender that it is today, but it’s clear that more is needed to elicit even better results. It’s time for Toronto to be more calculated with their Trade Deadline activity, knowing that what Toews would infuse into their lineup is worth the tradeoff necessary to help Chicago pave a more fruitful path for its future.

Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

Transparently, I’m less interested in detailing the specifics of what a negotiation involving Toews could or should look like. Rather, my goal here is to outline why the Maple Leafs need to prioritize even having that conversation in the first place.

Toews’ Proven Winning Pedigree

Let’s take a moment to set the stage, relative to addressing what the Maple Leafs currently lack, as this is far less about what Toews has accomplished of late and more so about the illustrious career he’s built. That he’s been on the decline in certain regards is only relevant if the roster he’s part of needs him to perform in such a manner. Fortunately for Toronto, that’s not what they require.

The reality is, the 34-year-old has achieved to the degree that very few have. So much so that his name is included alongside the NHL’s 100 greatest players of all time. For good reason, given the all-star’s Conn Smyth Trophy, Selke Trophy, Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, and three Stanley Cups.

Let’s not overlook that, even though Toews is no longer scoring at the same pace he was through his peak, the former third-overall pick approaching 900 points suggests he’s still more than capable.

Meanwhile, what has most of the analysis following Toronto’s First Round failures concluded that this version of the franchise is missing? A proven veteran presence, capable of hitting the gear necessary to persevere through playoff-style hockey, who can be relied upon to consistently put in the work and show up in the biggest moments.

In other words, all of the above.

Toronto Doesn’t Need Toews to Shine

There is simply no denying that a team built around the likes of John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Mark Giordano, and T.J. Brodie is poised for success. I’ll even go so far as to include Ilya Samsonov in that mix, given his impact since landing in Toronto.

Stymying CBJ by stopping all 30 shots from them on Friday, Ilya Samsonov helped the @MapleLeafs return from the All-Star Break in victorious fashion and earned his 3rd shutout of 2022-23 in the process. As shown here, just 4 goalies have had more through 26 games in a TOR uniform pic.twitter.com/o1Ii5va1Ls — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 11, 2023

Yet, despite any number of big-name difference makers, every organization that has hoisted the ultimate prize in this era of the game has shared one common trait — extraordinary depth. A supporting cast always tends to factor in.

Take, for example, Toews’ Conn Smyth run in 2010. That 2009-10 Blackhawks lineup wouldn’t have accomplished what it did without contributions from players like Dave Bolland, Kris Versteeg, Andrew Ladd, Brian Campbell, and Antti Niemi.

Recognizable names, but far from being the stars of that show. However, that they added the heightened level of skill throughout Chicago’s championship roster made them equally as important as the rest of that Stanley Cup-winning squad.

BOLLY! Forward Dave Bolland is coming back for #OneMoreShift this Friday as part of our 2010 celebration!#10neGoal: https://t.co/UR9GFacJou pic.twitter.com/89O7DXtrn1 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 15, 2019

A similar scenario could result if Toews relocates to Toronto. Immediately enhancing that locker room’s depth, being able to contribute when called upon, but allowing those leading the charge to maintain that spotlight.

Toews Still Wins When It Matters

There is no denying that today’s version of Toews is not the same as the one who led Chicago’s dynasty run. This commentary isn’t attempting to dispute that. Rather, the goal here is to highlight the influence and impact that one of the game’s most accomplished leaders can infuse into a Toronto team that would benefit from that very presence.

That all said, although much of his game has regressed in an expected and natural manner, there is still one area that Toews dominates — at the dot. No, a centreman who wins faceoffs won’t be the sole reason that his team captures a Cup.

However, with greater puck possession comes an increased opportunity to score while decreasing the potential for being scored on. It’s really that simple.

Toews has earned a power play faceoff percentage (FO%) of over 72.0 thus far throughout 2022-23. A stat that has to make puck-hungry producers like Marner, Matthews, and Nylander salivate. What’s more, having the option to slot someone with Toews’ skill set into a bottom-six role for regular duties — during which he’s riding a 63.0 FO% — would improve Toronto’s match-up abilities in an unparalleled manner.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Being able to deploy a group of centres comprised of Matthews, Tavares, Toews, and David Kämpf, who are all winning more faceoffs than they’re losing these days, would give the Maple Leafs an undeniable edge heading into the postseason.

As a bonus, despite it being a down year for Toews, his 28 points would take over the sixth spot on the Maple Leafs’ list of top producers this season. Not a bad stat line for a depth addition at the deadline.

Toronto, Chicago, & Toews All Benefit

Finding a way to get Toews to Toronto would benefit every party involved. As the Blackhawks extract something out of a scenario that won’t have that same potential in a few months if he hits the open market, the Maple Leafs propel their strategy in a way they’ve been unable to for decades by acquiring

Meanwhile, a quick stint in Toronto would bring Toews that much closer to what could be his fourth and final Stanley Cup.

All the Maple Leafs need to do is focus on that which they’ve been lacking through recent failures to quickly determine that a call to the Blackhawks will set them up for the success that Toews has become accustomed to.