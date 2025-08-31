Carey Price Trade Imminent, Mammoth Goalie to Oilers & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Utah Mammoth may look at dealing one of their goalies, and the Edmonton Oilers could be a good fit. Elsewhere, a trade involving Carey Price seems as if it is going to happen as soon as this week, and the Montreal Canadiens may have a subsequent trade in the works. Finally, Zach Hyman isn’t certain that he is going to be ready to start the season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Mammoth Could Deal Goalie to Oilers

Since goaltender Connor Ingram was cleared from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, the Mammoth now have three NHL-caliber goaltenders with Karel Vejmelka, Vitek Vanecek, and Ingram. James Mirtle of The Athletic did a mailbag recently and noted Ingram as a trade target for the Oilers. (from Pain for Maple Leafs and Sabres fans, no-tax states and more: Mirtle mailbag, Part 3, The Athletic, Aug. 27, 2025).

Ingram played 77 games for the Arizona Coyotes between 2022-23 and 2023-24, and had a .907 save percentage and a 3.08 goals against average. His stats weren’t as promising in Utah through 22 games before entering the program. In 2024, Ingram spoke about his mental health, specifically his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Whether the Oilers truly feel they have good enough goaltending or not, they will always be rumoured to be in the mix any time a name comes out. In this case, Ingram, or another Utah goaltender, makes a lot of sense. Mirtle also mentioned John Gibson or Cam Talbot if the Detroit Red Wings struggle this season, as well as Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets starters, Tristan Jarry, and Elvis Merzlikins.

Carey Price Trade To Happen This Week

As reported on X by TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lajoie, and further reported on by Marco D’Amico of RG.org, a Carey Price trade seems to be imminent and could happen this week.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Montreal Canadiens are set to pay him a $5.5 million bonus on Sept. 1, which will bring down the actual dollars of his contract significantly. The Canadiens have been looking to move him, as his $10.5 million cap hit is a hindrance to them, especially in the offseason.

D’Amico writes that both the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks could use some salary floor insurance, especially if they opt to trade some of their higher-paid players this season. He notes that the Blackhawks did this with Shea Weber before dealing Seth Jones. He added that the Penguins could do this as well as they loom over decisions on Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Jarry.

Lajoie not only stated that Price’s contract is going to be moved within the week of Sept. 1, but that the Canadiens are working on a subsequent trade for a center. While no names have been dropped, it is clear that the Canadiens need an upgrade at the second-line center. Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach have both had opportunities to take it, but neither has claimed the job.

Hyman Uncertain About Start of Season

After dealing with a wrist injury, which came from a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, Hyman is still unsure if he will be ready to start the season.

Hyman had surgery in May and was given a three-month recovery timeline. While Hyman states that he is still on track with his recovery, he can’t give a definitive answer for the start of the season. At Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp, Hyman stated, “The fact that I don’t know is a good thing because it could be ‘No I’m not.’…I have one more meeting with the surgeon to wrap it up, which is great.”.

Hyman has been a huge part of the Oilers’ offense across the four seasons he has played there, and has stepped up big in the playoffs as well. While the long-term outlook isn’t concerning, the Oilers have gotten off to a rough start a couple of times over the past few seasons, and Hyman’s absence could impact that this season.

