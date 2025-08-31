Penguins Could Have 5 Potential Big Name Trades This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a relatively quiet offseason, but they will be the team to watch on the trade market this season. The rumor mill has been buzzing throughout the team’s offseason, but general manager Kyle Dubas has played his cards close to the vest. He has made a few notable moves, including adding a goaltender to challenge Tristan Jarry for the starting role. It looks like Dubas is poised to make some pretty significant trades this season, but what could be up his sleeve?

Penguins Continue the Rebuild

One pretty significant move the Penguins made this offseason was adding goaltender Arturs Silovs via trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Silovs was the MVP of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs after helping the Abbotsford Canucks win their first American Hockey League (AHL) Championship.

Silovs will be competing with Jarry for the starting role. It is likely Jarry will be named the starter to begin the season, but someone else competing for his spot may just give Jarry the push he needs. If he has a decent season, Dubas could look to move him to a team like the Edmonton Oilers. His current contract runs through the 2027-28 season and has an average annual value (AAV) of $5.375 million.

Erik Karlsson remains the team’s biggest trade candidate heading into the season. He has been a bit underwhelming during his time in Pittsburgh and hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. If Dubas is offered the right deal for Karlsson, there is a very high chance he will take it, as his contract is eating up a ton of cap space.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, moving Karlsson would be tricky since his contract carries a full no-movement clause and a $10 million cap hit. Dubas would not only have to convince him to move, but Pittsburgh would have to retain a part of his remaining money. The Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs are two teams that may be interested in making a deal for the defenseman.

Pittsburgh also has some forwards who could be prime trade candidates, including Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Rust has become an anchor on the first line, and if Dubas were to trade him, the deal would have to be pretty sweet. Even a first-rounder and an NHL-ready prospect might not be enough to replace the value Rust brings to the team.

Rakell would also come with a very high asking price, but Dubas has made it clear that he is building for the future, so a trade involving him or Rust is very likely. There is also a chance that a trade involving Evgeni Malkin could happen. Malkin is entering the final year of his contract, and the Penguins will probably not be offering him another one. If he does not want to retire after this season, a different NHL sweatshirt could be in his future.

Penguins Entering a New Era

Even though Sidney Crosby and the rest of the core are still in Pittsburgh, the team is moving towards a new era. Dubas has strengthened the farm system and collected a lot of draft picks with the goal of building for a strong future. He has hired a new head coach in Dan Muse, who has no NHL head-coaching experience, but he does have a reputation for being able to develop young talent.

Related: 4 Predictions for the Penguins’ 2025-26 Season

Goaltending and defense remain Pittsburgh’s biggest weaknesses. They have the cap space, but it seems that Dubas is no longer interested in spending for a short-term fix. He has prioritized building a strong foundation over a first-round playoff exit. The Penguins are not expected to be very good this season, but if things go according to plan, the future looks bright in Pittsburgh.