Elias Pettersson’s Offseason Prep Could Make or Break the Canucks’ Season

The Vancouver Canucks’ new season hasn’t started yet, but already there’s a focus on Elias Pettersson as the key to the team’s success for 2025-26. A training video from his Swedish skills coach went viral on social media, showing Pettersson weaving through pylons with a slightly sharper stride.

The video was far from groundbreaking. It was just a summer workout clip. However, for Canucks fans, it mattered. After last season’s rough start, people want signs that he’s serious about bouncing back. So far, so good.

There’s a Different Energy Around the Canucks This Summer

The first reaction, at least from Halford and Brough, was one of basic relief. “I’ll take any positive news about Pettersson right now,” Brough said. That’s the mood in Vancouver: cautious optimism. Nobody’s overreacting to a few seconds of video, but given how last season began, it feels like progress.

Remember, this time last year, Pettersson showed up in less-than-ideal shape. It didn’t just affect his own play — it rippled through the team. J.T. Miller was reportedly irritated, the leadership group appeared fractured, and the entire season got off to a rocky start. By mid-season, management was openly acknowledging the tension.

Canucks fans saw it, too. The star center didn’t look right, and the team followed suit. The divisiveness on the team was thick and obvious.

This time around, the hope is that Pettersson learned from that experience. Coming in ready sets the tone not only for him, but for the entire locker room.

The Word Is Pettersson Is a “Different Dude”

One interesting note came from his trainer, who admitted that Pettersson can be a challenging player to work with because he sees the game differently. That sounds like classic Pettersson — creative, unusual, sometimes hard to pin down.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On one hand, that’s what makes him special. He sees angles most players don’t, and his best highlights prove it. On the other hand, it means he doesn’t always fit neatly into systems or coaching structures. The Canucks have to find ways to let his instincts thrive while still keeping him connected to the team’s overall plan. That balance has never been simple.

One Potential Issue Is the Fragility Question

One question that’s been lurking in the background during the entire offseason is what happens if last season repeats itself? What if Thatcher Demko or Quinn Hughes get hurt, or Pettersson underperforms again?

For Halford and Brough, the answer wasn’t sugarcoated. The Canucks, as good as their top end is, are (as Halford pointed out) fragile. Some teams are built on solid, deep foundations. Vancouver is more like a house of cards. Take out one of the pillars — Demko, Hughes, or Pettersson — and the whole thing wobbles.

That’s a harsh truth, but it’s also reality. If Vancouver’s stars aren’t at their best, there isn’t much insulation. That’s why Pettersson’s off-season progress matters so much. His presence, both on and off the ice, helps stabilize everything else.

The Canucks Have Both Upsides and Downsides

The upside is clear: if Pettersson comes in sharp, the Canucks have one of the league’s best cores. Hughes and Demko can also be special. If things work, and that could be a big “if,” the Canucks are capable of being a playoff team again, maybe even a dangerous one. A locked-in Pettersson gives the rest of the forward units breathing room, drives matchups, and elevates the wingers around him.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The downside? Another rocky start would feel disastrous. If Pettersson looks sluggish, it could reopen old rifts, frustrate teammates, and shake confidence before the season even gets rolling. For a team already considered fragile, that kind of early stumble could snowball quickly.

What Needs to Happen Next for the Canucks?

For all the questions about trades, depth scoring, and coaching tweaks, the biggest storyline is simple: Pettersson must show up ready. Last season unraveled partly because he wasn’t. This season, the team can’t afford a repeat.

The good news is that there are signs he’s putting in the work. The pylon video doesn’t prove everything, but it’s enough to reassure fans who were left uneasy after last fall. Training camp will be the real test. That’s when teammates will see for themselves if he’s locked in — and when the coaching staff can gauge whether he’s prepared to lead.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks

The Canucks’ fortunes still revolve around a fragile trio: Hughes, Demko, and Pettersson. Lose one, and the whole thing gets shaky. However, if Pettersson returns focused, fit, and engaged, everything changes. It turns the Canucks from a team holding its breath into one with legitimate belief.

For now, the off-season message is clear: Pettersson knows last season wasn’t good enough. The first step toward proving it is already underway.