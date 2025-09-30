Carolina Hurricanes Begin Roster Cuts Entering the Final Week of Camp

We’re officially entering the final week of training camp before the 2025-26 NHL season begins. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they’re nine days away from their home and season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9. That said, they began making roster cuts over the weekend with five more players being reassigned on Monday, Sept. 29. Who were the first seven players to be reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL)?

Sweet Home, Chicago

The first two players who were reassigned to the Wolves were goaltenders Amir Miftakov and Ruslan Khazheyev on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Hurricanes signed Miftakov on July 1 to a one-year, two-way deal after finishing with a 13-11-3 record, a 2.18 goals-against average (GAA), and a .927 save percentage (SV%) in 30 games for Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Following two shaky games against the Florida Panthers (Sept. 24) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (Sept. 26), it made sense that he was one of the first players to be reassigned.

It’s been the first time the Russian netminder was back on North American ice since 2021-22 and in a new system after originally being part of the Lightning system. With the way Khazheyev has been playing for the Hurricanes during the preseason, could we see Miftakov playing some games with the Greensboro Gargoyles in the ECHL? The Wolves could keep three goalies, but if Miftakov needs ice time and reps, his best bet might be an hour away in Greensboro, NC.

Regarding Khazheyev, he has shown a ton of promise when it comes to the goalies, alongside Cayden Primeau, since the start of the Hurricanes’ training camp. More so, he’s been stellar since the prospect showcase earlier in September near Tampa, FL. Compared to last season, his rebound control has taken a big step, and he seems more comfortable in the net for the Hurricanes. He has impressed so far, and there seems to be a sense that Khazheyev could be the 1B netminder for the Wolves with Primeau being the 1A. It’ll be interesting to see what head coach Cam Abbott and his staff do in Chicago with the netminders, but Khazheyev has made a case to be the fourth netminder on the depth chart overall within the organization. It speaks to where he has come following his 5-13-0 record, 3.49 GAA, and a .876 SV% in 20 games last season in the AHL.

Dominik Badinka, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Following the reassignments of Miftakov and Khazheyev, the Hurricanes on Monday, Sept. 29, announced five more players going to the AHL. Two of the five players who were placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to the Wolves were forward Skyler Brind’Amour and defenseman Ronan Seeley. The three players who don’t have to go through waivers were defensemen Dominik Badinka, Domenick Fensore, and Aleksi Heimosalmi.

Brind’Amour tallied 16 goals and 24 points in 68 games for the Wolves in 2024-25, his first season within the Hurricanes organization following his rookie pro season in 2023-24 with the Charlotte Checkers. Seeley, during his first season as an alternate captain, had three goals and 10 points in 69 games. These two will have to get through waivers on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to be cleared to join the Wolves in the AHL, barring they aren’t claimed before the 2 p.m. Eastern deadline.

Badinka will play in his first full season in North America during the upcoming 2025-26 season, after only playing two games with the Wolves last season. In 49 games with Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), he had two goals and five points. Fensore, in his second season with the Wolves, tallied nine goals and 32 points in 67 games after having 16 points the year before. Finally, Heimosalmi had five goals and 14 points in 56 games for the Wolves in his first professional season in North America. In his final season with Ässät of the Finnish Liiga, he finished with two goals and 16 points in 47 games back in 2023-24.

Following the seven total reassignments from Sunday, Sept. 28, and Monday, Sept. 29, the Hurricanes’ training camp roster is down to 25 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders. As rosters need to be trimmed down to 23 before the start of the season next week, expect there to be more roster cuts as the week goes along. Who will make the Hurricanes’ opening night roster on Thursday, Oct. 9? Only time will tell.