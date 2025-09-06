Carolina Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake Is Poised for a 50-Point 2025-26 Season

The build-up to the start of the 2025-26 season is growing as we’re now 33 days away from Oct. 9, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils. Heading into the upcoming season, the Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake looks poised to take the next step in his career following a 17-goal, 34-point rookie campaign in 2024-25. Why does it make sense that Blake could reach the 50-point plateau this upcoming season?

Shake n’ Blake

Back in late July, the Hurricanes signed Blake to an eight-year, $45 million extension after his rookie season in the NHL. The 22-year-old North Dakota native broke onto the roster out of camp, similarly to teammate Seth Jarvis, who did it a few seasons prior. As the 2024-25 season went, he tallied 17 goals and 34 points in 80 games, placing him top 10 for all rookies in both categories. His rookie season was underrated, especially with finishing seventh in goals with 17 for NHL rookies. Compared to the Hurricanes, he was fifth on the team in goals and ninth in points. Blake finished ninth in Calder Trophy votes, following up the regular season with three goals and six points in 15 postseason games for his first playoff experience.

He averaged 13:51 of ice time during the regular season, moving up and down the lineup from the third line to the first line with Sebastian Aho as his center. He spent a fair amount of the second half of the season playing top-line minutes. During the playoffs, he averaged 16:55, a ton of ice time for a player in his first-ever postseason, and as a rookie to boot. Blake showed flashes of what made him an excellent player at the University of North Dakota. Also, he proved why the Hurricanes drafted him 109th overall in the 2021 Draft out of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Following the news of the extension, General manager Eric Tulsky explained why it made sense to sign him now. “Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture, and we’re excited about his future with our club.” If Blake can take that step that the Hurricanes believe that he can, there is no reason why he cannot have a 20-goal, 50-point season, at least, in 2025-26. He was only 16 points shy last season, while moving up and down the lineup. As long as Blake can have consistent linemates and average closer to 16 minutes a game, there is a great possibility of him hitting this plateau.

For a team that gets criticized for being “offensively stunted” in their system, they have seen players like Jarvis go from a 40-point rookie season to back-to-back 67-point seasons. Blake has all the ingredients to reach the 50-point season in his second season in the NHL. His speed, stickhandling, offensive IQ, and shooting skills give Blake what is needed to be a solid goal-scorer and playmaker in the league.

Whether he plays on the second line with Andrei Svehchnikov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi or within at least the top nine for the Hurricanes, Blake will make the most of his opportunities. Furthermore, if he can get some time on the second power-play unit with Kotkaniemi, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, and Jalen Chatfidl/Alexander Nikishin, the goals and points will come. Blake had five power-play goals and six game-winning goals in 2024-25. If he can get back to those numbers again, and maybe more, 20 goals and 50 points are certainly on the table.

It will come down to how head coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff utilize Blake, but if they put him in the right spot to thrive, he could be in for a huge 2025-26 season. The organization has tremendous faith in him to lock him up for the next nine seasons, which includes his last season of his entry-level contract (ELC). Blake is here until the 2033-34 season, and there is more great hockey to come. The 2025-26 season will be one to watch for “Blaker”.