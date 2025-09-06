The Maple Leafs Are Sitting on a Trade: When Will They Strike?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have said they will likely enter the 2025-26 season with the current roster. While GM Brad Treliving is keeping his options open and has been reportedly among the busier managers to work the phones for deals and opportunities, his big summer moves are likely complete.

Make no mistake, however. Toronto is not done.

With Mitch Marner now gone, the team has not only lost a superstar but also gained significant cap flexibility—something that could make a major trade possible at the right moment. Treliving has another ace up his sleeve, but the question isn’t about if he’ll make another move, but when.

When Will Toronto Pull the Trigger on a Big Trade?

Timing of Treliving’s next move matters. He’s been active, and too much roster turnover runs the risk of disrupting early team chemistry at camp. The idea early on is to define clear roles and determine which players are ready to step up with Marner gone. As this team comes together (or doesn’t), it should become clear which moves Treliving has been setting the stage for this off-season are ones he seriously contemplates.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo. Could he be a trade piece for the team this season? (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

The plan might be to follow the example set by the Florida Panthers last season. They made major in-season acquisitions to push toward a championship. Among them was acquiring Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks and Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins. The timing of those deals mattered, as each was available for much less than what Florida could have, and probably should have paid if those trades came earlier.

Who Will Toronto Trade to Get What They Need?

The Leafs have several potential trade chips that could attract interest from other teams. Brandon Carlo, a right-shot, defensively reliable defenseman, could be leveraged to bring in forward scoring or a puck-mover on the blue line. Scott Laughton, who joined Toronto at the trade deadline last season, recently said he hasn’t discussed an extension with the team yet. He has the chance to make an impact in his first full season, but he could also be a movable asset if the right opportunity arises.

Even some depth forwards—David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, or Nick Robertson—might factor into a package deal.

As for what Toronto needs, there are holes now they’d like to fill, but things change as the season rolls along. Toronto has been linked to forward Jack Roslovic and Matt Grzelcyk, who could step into a top-six or bottom-pair role. There has been unconfirmed chatter about a bigger trade, too.

In the end, the Leafs may be looking for other pieces that excel under pressure, and that includes adding proven players who can thrive in high-pressure situations. They didn’t do much of that this summer. If the new acquisitions struggle to step up, upgrades will need to be found.

The Timing Of Treliving’s Next Deal Matters

The timing of a trade could be what makes the season a huge success or a colossal failure. Injuries, a slump in offensive production, or a trade offer too good to refuse could all push the Leafs to act. If they pull the trigger now, their ability to make a move later is complicated. Toronto can afford to be patient—watching, waiting, and positioning itself to strike when conditions are ideal.

Toronto’s status as a top contender will be made obvious by late October or early November. If they stand a shot, it will be clear. If they don’t, Treliving will need to move on something he was likely sitting on this summer.

Toronto isn’t standing still. The question isn’t if they’ll make a trade—it’s when.