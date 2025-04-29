Chicago Blackhawks 2024-25 Player Grades: Goaltenders

The Chicago Blackhawks finished the regular season with a 25-46-11 record and 61 points. It was the fourth-straight season the Blackhawks found themselves at the bottom of the standings, ranked last in the Central Division with the second-worst record in the NHL, thanks, in large part, to a lack of scoring up front and subpar play on the back end.

The Blackhawks also received below-average goaltending for large chunks of the season, allowing the second-most goals in the NHL with 292, finishing with a team goals-against average (GAA) of 3.56, ranked 31st in the league, and the team save percentage (SV%) of .885 was 26th in the league, according to Hockey Reference.

Here, we’ll look at the Blackhawks’ goaltending in 2024-25, hand out grades on all four netminders who suited up, and dive into what to expect next season.

You can read my colleague Brooke LoFurno’s player grades on the Blackhawks’ defense, as well as Gail Kauchak’s player grades on forwards.

Spencer Knight

5-8-2, .893 SV%, 3.18 GAA, zero shutouts in 15 appearances

*Numbers do not include Knight’s time with the Florida Panthers

Credit to general manager Kyle Davidson, as acquiring Spencer Knight in the Seth Jones trade with the Florida Panthers was one of the few highlights of the campaign. In his first start for the Blackhawks on March 3 against the Los Angeles Kings, Knight stopped 41 shots in a 5-1 win, then followed that up by giving up three goals or fewer in four of his next five starts. He fell back to earth after, allowing four or five goals in some games at the end of March and into April, but there is little doubt he will be the team’s number-one goaltender in 2025-26.

Spencer Knight, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

With a full offseason and training camp to get better acquainted with his teammates, expect Knight to be one of the league’s breakout stars next season. With the team now certain about who their top goalie is, expect Davidson and the management staff to spend money and assets to acquire better defensemen to protect Knight.

Knight’s Final Grade: B

Arvid Soderblom

10-18-7, .898 SV%, 3.18 GAA, zero shutouts in 36 appearances

On the surface, Arvid Soderblom’s 2024-25 season was what you would expect of a middling goaltender in his mid-20s: below-average statistics, some stretches of good play, some stretches of horrendous play, and despite having played the most games in the Blackhawks’ crease this campaign, not worthy of being a starting goalie.

Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Some thought Soderblom would spend most of the season with Chicago’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, after Petr Mrazek was expected to be the starter and Laurent Brossoit was signed last summer to be the 1B goalie. Instead, Brossoit missed the entire season with a knee injury, and Soderblom was forced to step up. However, between him and the other goalies who started games before Knight arrived, Soderblom was the best.

Related: Chicago Blackhawks 2024-25 Player Grades: Defense

Soderblom is a pending restricted free agent, and with Knight’s arrival and Brossoit’s potential return from injury, he may be re-signed and start next season with Rockford, or he could look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Soderblom’s Final Grade: C+

Drew Commesso

0-1-0, .846 SV%, 3.36 GAA, zero shutouts in two appearances

AHL numbers: 18-15-4, 9.11 SV%, 2.54 GAA, four shutouts in 39 appearances

Drew Commesso only appeared in two games for the Blackhawks this season, starting one game and giving up four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 14. However, Commesso has shined with the IceHogs, posting a .911 SV% in the regular season and now leading his team through the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs. In Rockford’s first-round matchup against the Chicago Wolves, he stopped 66 of 67 shots as the IceHogs eliminated the Wolves in two games.

Related: Chicago Blackhawks’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Forwards

Whether he starts next season with Chicago or Rockford, Commesso is part of the organization’s strong depth at the goaltending position that can eventually contribute at the highest level.

Commesso’s Final Grade: No grade for NHL, but an A- for AHL

Petr Mrazek

10-19-2, 890 SV%, 3.46 GAA, zero shutouts in 33 appearances

*Numbers do not include Mrazek’s time with the Detroit Red Wings

Petr Mrazek’s final season with the Blackhawks showed glimpses of the skill he showcased in 2023-24, but overall, it was a disappointment. The 33-year-old never found consistency in his game, and any thoughts of him signing an extension with the club quickly evaporated. Chicago traded him to the Detroit Wings on March 7.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While his time with the Blackhawks ended with a whimper, fans remember Mrazek fondly for his professionalism and work ethic. There were many nights during this era of Chicago hockey that he was the only Blackhawk worth cheering for.

Mrazek’s Final Grade: C

It’s hard to feel overly enthused about the Blackhawks’ season, but if you were going to pick one source of talent that could carry into 2025-26, the goaltending would be a good choice. If Chicago’s management can surround Knight and co. with better defenders and offensive talent that can give their goalies a lead to play with, the Blackhawks might be closer to a playoff spot than it appears.