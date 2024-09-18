Blackhawks Name Nick Foligno 35th Captain in Franchise History

The Chicago Blackhawks named Nick Foligno as the team’s next captain, the team announced Wednesday.

The forward becomes the 35th captain in Blackhawks’ franchise history, and the first since Jonathan Toews served as captain between 2008 and 2023.

“In a very short amount of time, Nick has quickly earned the respect of his teammates and our staff,” Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson said in a team statement. “Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity.”

The 36-year-old Foligno joined the Blackhawks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins, signing a one-year deal just one day later. In 74 regular-season games, he scored 17 goals and 20 assists for 47 points, finishing the season tied on the team in points, fourth in assists, tied for fourth in goals and tied for first in power-play goals with eight.

Davidson: Foligno Is ‘a Mentor’

“He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players,” Davidson added. “We are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”

Foligno, who signed a two-year, $9 million extension with the club last January, said the news was “extremely humbling.”

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said in a team statement. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”

Taken No. 28 overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Foligno has recorded 232 goals and 330 assists for 562 points in 1,155 regular-season games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins and Blackhawks. He previously served as captain of the Blue Jackets between 2015 and 2021, leading them to four consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths between 2016 and 2020.

His best statistical season came in 2014-15 with Columbus, where he scored 31 goals and 42 assists for 73 points in 79 regular-season games.

In 2016-17, Foligno won the Mark Messier Leadership Award, given to the player who leads by example through on-ice performance, motivation of team members and a dedication to community activities and charitable causes. He also won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and made a significant humanitarian contribution to their community.

Last season, the Blackhawks finished with a 23-53-6 record and 52 points, last in the Central Division and second-last in the entire league. Their 7-32-2 road record was the worst in the NHL.

Rookie forward and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard had 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points in 68 regular-season games, leading the Blackhawks in all three offensive categories. Forward Philipp Kurashev, in his fourth NHL season, scored 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points, all career highs.

Defenseman Seth Jones led the blue line in points with 13 (eight goals and 23 assists). In net, Petr Mrazek posted an 18-31-4 record with a .908 save percentage and a 3.03 goals-against average.

The Blackhawks will face the Utah Hockey Club in their first regular-season game of the year in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8.