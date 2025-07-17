Blue Jackets Forward Requests Trade, McDavid & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid took part in a beer league game in Ontario this week. Is that an open invitation to assume he’s loving life in Toronto and planning his exit from the Edmonton Oilers? Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov is still looking for a fit in the NHL this season, and one insider says he’s open to taking a huge discount. Finally, an up-and-coming forward from the Columbus Blue Jackets organization has requested a trade. Are the Blue Jackets going to oblige?

McDavid Plays Ontario Beer League Game… Reason to Panic?

Connor McDavid hasn’t signed an extension with the Edmonton Oilers yet—and clearly that means he’s ditching the Oilers to dominate the beer leagues of southern Ontario, right? Not exactly.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were spotted playing in a casual Newmarket beer league game this week, instantly generating memes and jokes online, where the situation made it easy to have fun with the idea that he could leave Edmonton to join Toronto.

Ironically, the real story is that his team lost 6–2, got stonewalled by a local goalie, and probably made the night unforgettable for several beer league players and fans. So, unless the Leafs plan to rebuild around a goalie who just robbed McDavid, everyone can relax. This wasn’t a contract hint—it was just McDavid and Draisaitl hitting the ice to have a little fun.

Kuznetsov Willing to Take Discount

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that Evgeny Kuznetsov is willing to sign for $1–2 million, plus incentives, with a contender looking to add depth.

It sounds like the former Washington Capital and Carolina Hurricane star is having trouble landing a job. Even though they are looking for a second-line center, the Montreal Canadiens have apparently already shunned his interest in joining their roster. Will a team take a flyer on the forward? He’s clearly motivated, but does he have anything left in the tank or can he bring an NHL roster what they’re looking for without drama?

The Canadiens added to their center depth Wednesday by signing Joe Veleno.

Blue Jackets Forward Requests Trade

Blue Jackets winger Yegor Chinakhov has officially requested a trade out of Columbus, according to a post Thursday on X from his agent, Shumi Babaev. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell confirmed the request to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic and said that trade discussions are already underway.

Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season,” Chinakhov said. “Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here.”

Chinakhov had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games last season. He also scored 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games during the 2023-24 campaign. There is talent there, and at a $2.1 million cap hit, there might be an appetite among NHL teams to consider him as an option in their top nine.

Waddell told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic that he won’t trade Chinakhov unless he gets fair value in return, making it clear he’s not willing to part with the young winger just because he asked out. If a suitable offer doesn’t come before training camp, Waddell still expects Chinakhov to report—but he’ll likely keep exploring trade options in the meantime.

