Connor McDavid Records 1,000th NHL Point

Connor McDavid officially joined the exclusive 1,000 point club against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night (Nov. 14).

He’s the 99th player in league history to reach this feat, and has done it in 659 games. The Oilers captain is the fourth-fastest player to ever reach this milestone, only trailing Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656). At 27 years old, he’s also the fourth-youngest player to reach this plateau.

Related: Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Skinner, Holland

His milestone point came on a two-on-one goal from a great feed from Leon Draisaitl 2:44 into the second period. There’s not a more poetic way to achieve this historic point than on a play featuring Edmonton’s two best players.

CONNOR MCDAVID LIGHTS THE LAMP FOR POINT NUMBER 1,000! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2k95cPPQlY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2024

It would’ve been cool to see the Ontario native reach this accomplishment against his hometown team, when the Oilers were in Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday (Nov. 16). However, he did it in front of his own fans, in Oil Country which was probably just as special, especially with his father in attendance.

Now that he has 1,000 NHL points, the quest for 2,000 begins. Does he have what it takes to achieve 2,000 points and sit second all-time in NHL history? McDavid right underneath Gretzky just feels like destiny.

As the 2024-25 season continues, make sure to follow The Hockey Writers as your news source from around the NHL, and the hockey world.