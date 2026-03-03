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Connor Murphy: Everything to Know About Oilers’ Newest Acquisition

Jesse C. 4 min read EDM

The Edmonton Oilers made a splash on Monday (Mar. 2) when they acquired defender Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick. After weeks of fans complaining that the Oilers needed to upgrade their defensive depth, they finally pulled the trigger on a move for a right-handed defender.

The Oilers had called up Ike Howard and Josh Samanski in a move that helped them clear some cap space to make this move work. Now that it’s been finalized, Howard will be sent back down to the American Hockey League (AHL), while Samanski is expected to remain with the Oilers.

Now that all of that is complete, the Oilers can start to figure out how to deploy Murphy in their lineup moving forward, and now that they’ve made their first move ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline, here is everything to know about the newest Oiler.

Murphy Is an Elite Defensive-Minded Defender

The main thing to know about Murphy, who stands 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, is that he is one of the strongest defensive-minded defenders in the entire league, and he is a strong penalty killer. He has a physical side to his game and is great at breaking the puck out of the defensive zone.

While he isn’t a flashy defender and won’t provide much offensive production, he should help stabilize the second pairing moving forward.

Related: Oilers Insider Sees Connor McDavid in Edmonton Long-Term · Oilers Sending Mixed Messages to Fans Amid Mike Babcock Rumours · 3 Bold Trade Scenarios for the Montreal Canadiens This Summer

In the defensive zone, he is a defender who won’t allow teams to score very often, and he is one of the smartest minds in the NHL when it comes to stopping opposing teams from creating scoring opporunities, so attaching him to Darnell Nurse’s side, who has struggled this season, could be the answer to a lot of problems the Oilers have had this season.

Connor’s Father Played in the NHL

Connor’s father, Gord Murphy, played from 1988 to 2002 in the NHL, spending time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Atlanta Thrashers. In 862 games, he scored 85 goals and added 238 assists for 323 points.

He has also served as an assistant coach in the NHL, spending time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Panthers, Flyers, and New York Rangers, last with the Rangers in the 2022-23 season.

Murphy Has Over 800 Games of NHL Experience

This season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points through 60 games, and on a struggling team, only has a -3.

Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy defends against Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Murphy has played 805 games of NHL experience, split between the Blackhawks and the Arizona Coyotes, where he has scored 47 goals and added 126 assists for 173 points.

Murphy Is a Pending UFA

One important thing to note in this trade is that Murphy is a pending unrestricted free agent, meaning he could walk to free agency and sign with any other team, should he not agree to an extension with the Oilers before July 1st, 2026.

Time will tell if Murphy only ends up being a rental, but with some extension money left over, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Oilers tried to extend him past the end of the 2025-26 season. For now, he is in the final season of his current contract and only has a $2.2 million cap hit after the Blackhawks retained half of his deal for the remainder of this season.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.

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Jesse Courville-Lynch

Jesse Courville-Lynch

Jesse has been a writer for over four years, starting with The Hockey Writers back in January of 2023. While previously holding credentials for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, he primarily covers his hometown Edmonton Oilers, while also being an at-large writer. Away from writing, he is a hockey coach, currently serving as the Assistant Coach of the PAC U17AAA Saints. Jesse has obtained a freelance and sports writing diploma with distinction from the London School of Journalism, while also pursuing a business administration diploma from NAIT.

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