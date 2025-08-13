Could Jack Campbell Return to the Maple Leafs?

Let’s talk about Jack Campbell. His time with the Toronto Maple Leafs was nothing short of a rollercoaster. It was full of highs, lows, and plenty of drama in between. He went from being a fan favourite and record-setter to an NHL All-Star, only to be gone from the organization in what felt like a blink.

With the Maple Leafs’ organization constantly searching for stable goaltending, the question arises: could a reunion ever be on the table? It might sound far-fetched, but given Toronto’s current crease situation with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, it’s a conversation worth having—especially if Campbell is willing to redevelop his game at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.

Campbell Is a Familiar Face

When Campbell arrived from the Los Angeles Kings in February 2020, he immediately won over the hearts of Toronto fans. His upbeat personality, tireless work ethic, and genuine connection with teammates made him impossible not to root for. On the ice, he set a franchise record with 11 straight wins to start a season, then followed that up the next season with an NHL All-Star appearance.

Jack Campbell, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For a while, he was everything the Maple Leafs had been searching for in a goalie—steady, competitive, and reliable under pressure. But the story took a turn, and Jack (no Jill) went tumbling down the hill. In 2022, Campbell headed west to Edmonton on a five-year, $25 million contract.

That move didn’t go as planned. Struggles in consistency led to a demotion to the AHL, and after time with the Bakersfield Condors and Grand Rapids Griffins, his numbers have remained well below NHL standards. What was once a dream opportunity in Edmonton ended with uncertainty about his future in the league.

Could Campbell Be a Low-Risk, High-Reward Gamble?

So, why would Toronto even consider a reunion? Depth and experience. Behind Stolarz and Woll, the organization could use another proven veteran in the system—someone who could provide mentorship while also serving as an emergency call-up if needed. It would be very much like the role Matt Murray served last season.

Matt Murray, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

An AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies could be the perfect low-risk arrangement. Campbell would have a chance to find his game in a familiar setting, and the Maple Leafs would avoid any heavy financial or contractual commitment. If he managed to return to form, he’d be a ready-made insurance policy for the NHL roster.

This kind of move is precisely the type of calculated gamble that savvy front offices make—adding depth without compromising flexibility.

The Big Questions About the Maple Leafs and Campbell

The apparent concern: Can Campbell still be a reliable professional goaltender? His recent numbers suggest there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s also the matter of organizational chemistry. Bringing in a former fan favourite who has struggled elsewhere could complicate the development path for younger goalies, especially if he ends up taking valuable ice time.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And then there’s the Toronto factor. This is a market that magnifies everything—successes and failures alike. Campbell thrived here once, but he also felt the weight of the city’s expectations. The team would need to be confident that he’s mentally prepared for that challenge again. He might be one of those players who could reprise success in this challenging market. If he did, imagine the support of the fans of Blue & White Nation.

Why Bringing Campbell Back Could Work

Still, there’s a strong case for why this could be a success. Campbell is already familiar with the city, the organization, and the demands that come with playing here. That familiarity could help him settle in faster than in a completely new market. It might be an easier fit than some other places. Even bringing him in on a professional tryout (PTO) might generate some buzz.

An AHL deal would create a clear “prove-it” scenario: no promises, just an opportunity. Fans have always had a soft spot for him, and a redemption story in the place where he became an All-Star would be a compelling chapter in both his career and Maple Leafs history.

Sometimes, the comfort of a familiar environment—and the confidence that comes with it—can spark a player’s revival.

Why Bringing Campbell Back Would Not Be the Right Move

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs must strike a balance between nostalgia and practicality. Campbell’s struggles in recent years aren’t just about confidence—they’ve also been about performance. The team would have to ensure that giving him a spot, even in the AHL, doesn’t slow the growth of other prospects.

There’s also the risk that the Toronto spotlight could once again become a burden. A second stint could either cement his comeback or deepen the struggles that have plagued him since leaving the Maple Leafs. But what does he have to lose if the team is up for it?

The Bottom Line for Campbell and the Maple Leafs

Campbell’s story in Toronto doesn’t have to be over. A return—starting with the Marlies—could offer a low-pressure path for him to rediscover his game while giving the Maple Leafs valuable depth.

Sometimes, all a player needs is a second chance. The question is whether the Maple Leafs are willing to take that chance—and whether Campbell can seize it if it comes.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]