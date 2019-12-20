GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury making a save against the Minnesota Wild.

The Coyotes said Friday that Kuemper is week to week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Wild on Thursday night. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice.

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kuemper played well last season after Antti Raanta was injured and has been superb sharing the No. 1 goalie job this year.

Kuemper entered Thursday’s game second in the NHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and a record of 15-7-2 for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.

